BioLargo, Inc.: As House Passes PFAS Action Act, BioLargo Takes Next Step in Commercializing Its PFAS Treatment System

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that two potential clients (a major municipality in Southern California and a federal government agency) are sending it PFAS-contaminated water samples to be treated by BioLargo's AEC water treatment system. This is the first step of BioLargo's multi-phased commercial approach: (1) off-site treatment of client supplied water, (2) on-site pilot treatment at client location, and (3) full-scale operation. In this first step, BioLargo receives contaminated water from the client, evaluates it for operational optimization, treats the water removing the PFAS chemicals, and then has an independent laboratory analyze the treated water to confirm the PFAS has been removed to client specifications. In essence, it is a "proof of concept" phase to give the client confidence in moving to the next phase. Assuming a successful first phase, these agencies have asked for proposals for on-site piloting to confirm treatment success at a larger scale at the client location. Once piloting is complete, BioLargo would offer customized commercial-scale systems to each client.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies said, "By treating client water through our in-house AEC system, we can optimize it for the unique characteristics of the water from each source and confirm for the client that our system removes PFAS to the levels that meet their particular regulatory requirements."

The AEC (Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator) is BioLargo's proprietary water treatment technology specifically designed to remove PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), a group of man-made "forever" chemicals of great emerging regulatory concern (learn more about PFAS on our blog post here: https://bit.ly/3jmIyWN), from water and soil.

On July 21, 2021, the House of Representatives passed the "PFAS Action Act of 2021". Introduced by a bipartisan coalition in March 2021, the proposed legislation would establish a national drinking water standard for select PFAS chemicals under the Safe Drinking Water Act, designate them as hazardous chemicals (allowing the EPA to clean up contaminated sites and creating stricter rules for handling them under CERCLA), limit industrial discharges under the Clean Water Act, and provide $200 million annually to assist water utilities and treatment facilities to remove PFAS chemicals from their water. The bill would also restrict incineration of PFAS-containing wastes under the Clean Air Act, which could significantly limit the use of the most common treatment strategy: carbon filtration followed by carbon incineration.

BioLargo's AEC technology has been proven to remove more than 99% of PFAS from contaminated water, and, compared with carbon filtration systems, generates about one tenth the PFAS-laden waste and costs less to operate. Decreased waste minimizes the environmental and regulatory burdens associated with water treatment.

Tonya Chandler, Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development at BioLargo, said "With the passing of the PFAS Action Act of 2021 by the House of Representatives, PFAS regulations are just around the corner. BioLargo is in a perfect position to launch its revolutionary PFAS removal system into the market. The AEC produces significantly less waste than traditional systems making it a superior solution in this regulatory environment."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

