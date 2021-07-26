

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to owners of the company was $6.20 million compared to a net loss of $11.71 million in the previous year.



Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million compared to a net loss of $10.4 million in the third quarter last year.



Engine's revenue in the third quarter was $9.6 million up from $8.4 million in the previous quarter, and increased 29% from $7.5 million in the first quarter of current fiscal year.



