B2C2, the counterparty of choice in the institutional crypto markets, today announced the appointment of Nicola White as President of B2C2 USA. Nicola joins B2C2 from Citadel Securities where she was Global COO of Fixed Income. Her track record in developing electronic solutions for institutional markets will enhance B2C2's capabilities as a full service liquidity provider.

B2C2, which was acquired by innovative Japanese financial group SBI in December 2020, has recently expanded its offering beyond crypto to include 24/7 FX trading. It was the first to launch an electronic funding product for borrowing and lending in fiat and crypto, allowing clients to benefit from capital efficiency through cross-margining as they would with a traditional prime broker. The forthcoming launch of options trading will round out B2C2's capabilities across instruments.

The growing number of cryptocurrency investors, and the recent bitcoin flash crash, has placed an even greater premium on fully electronic, infinitely scalable trading platforms. While many exchanges were overwhelmed by the market volatility and trading volumes on May 19th this year, B2C2 was able to continuously serve clients with quotes and settlements throughout a record-breaking day of 1 million+ trades executed and 1 billion+ dollars settled.

Rob Catalanello, Co-CEO of B2C2, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Nicola to the team. She brings with her a vast network of relationships in the traditional finance space, as well as the tools to help ensure that whatever regulatory change occurs in our market, B2C2 will be prepared, thereby allowing a seamless transition for our existing products as well as our new initiatives. Industry-leading technology and top tier customer service are the cornerstones of our offering, and by joining our firm, Nicola will ensure we continue to set a very high bar for the industry."

Nicola White, President of B2C2 USA, said: "I have been watching cryptocurrency markets as they are innovating at a fast pace and I want to use my experience in growing fixed income businesses to help drive the crypto industry forward. B2C2 for me combines many things that I'm passionate about: improving liquidity and transparency through market-making, spurring the development of new markets, and helping clients solve problems. I'm excited to be part of a firm that is paving the way in bringing leading-edge solutions to global institutional crypto markets."

At Citadel Securities, Nicola was responsible for defining and implementing a strategy to establish their fixed income institutional market-making business, growing it into a top ranked firm. Achievements included Citadel Securities becoming the only non-bank market-making member of TradeWeb and driving positive market structure changes for clients in the treasury and swap arena.

She has over 16 years' experience in financial services, spanning trading, software development and C-suite positions. Prior to Citadel Securities, Nicola was global head of electronic markets within the fixed income division at Morgan Stanley, where she held numerous leadership roles since joining in 2003. Two of her most significant accomplishments include the electronification of interest rate trading for the bank and the launch of a Canadian fixed income business. Throughout her career, Nicola has been involved in the governance of many initiatives including Dodd-Frank and MiFID compliance for rates electronic markets at Morgan Stanley. In addition, Nicola was a TradeWeb board member as well as an alternate board member of NYSE Liffe.

Trusted by banks, brokerages, exchanges and fund managers to provide 24/7 liquidity, B2C2 represents a natural entry point for financial institutions seeking to trade crypto with a reliable counterparty.

Ends

About B2C2

B2C2 is the counterparty of choice in the institutional crypto markets. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, with offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, B2C2 is trusted by banks, brokerages, exchanges and fund managers globally to provide 24/7 liquidity. In 2020, B2C2 was acquired by Japanese financial group SBI Financial Services. B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 810834). For more information, please visit https://www.b2c2.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005161/en/

Contacts:

Teresa Chick

press@b2c2.com