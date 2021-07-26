Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: Mary) (the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,050,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options vest after one year and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.415 per common share. Each director received 150,000 options, and an additional 100,000 options were granted to each of Larry Lisser, Buck Young and Joanne Yan in recognition of their insight and industry knowledge. This is also the Company's first grant of stock options to its non-executive directors.

"We are pleased to have recruited a well rounded board with experience in industry, accounting, finance and capital markets, and look forward to their guidance as we manage the opportunities and challenges ahead. In particular, I would like to recognize Messrs. Lisser and Young." stated Chuhan (Frank) Qin, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Lisser is CEO of HelloMD, a leading cannabis advice platform serving patients and consumers across most of North America. As an early player in the cannabis arena, Larry has spent the better part of a decade collaborating with industry entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. A seasoned leader with 25 years of experience in varied technology markets, Larry was raised in Montreal, spent 15 years in the Bay Area and now calls Denver, Colorado home.

Mr. Young is the Executive Director of CannTx Life Sciences, a Ontario-based cannabis producer, licensed by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Mr. Young co-founded the company in 2013 after consultations with Health Canada in the development of Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations. He is a graduate of the McMaster Health Sciences program and subsequently attended Osgoode Hall Law School prior to becoming an entrepreneur.

"Messrs. Lisser and Young bring a deep wealth of the cannabis industry opportunities, and we are pleased to have them on our board.", added Mr. Qin.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, which allows the Company to reserve the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company now has 3,420,500 shares reserved for issuance, representing 7.93% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY)

Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. is a data driven agriculture technology company developing innovative, cost-effective, automated and efficient growing systems for both the at-home consumer as well as commercial operators.

Find out more at www.mary.ag

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91177