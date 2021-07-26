Butkus Foundation: BUTKUS AWARD 37th SEASON WATCH LISTS ANNOUNCED: Search begins today for Nation's Top Linebacker; Celebration Event Planned Feb. 5, 2022 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / The Butkus Award® honoring the nation's best linebackers kicked off its 37th annual selection process today by announcing its collegiate and high school preseason watch lists.

Each watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary "51" pro jersey associated with the Award's namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

The Collegiate Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 51 universities, including returning finalist Devin Lloyd of Utah and five returning semi-finalists.

The High School Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 51 secondary schools across 26 states, with Texas (6), Georgia (5) and Florida (4) fielding the most candidates.

Semi-finalists are expected to be named Nov. 1, finalists Nov. 22, and winners on or before Dec. 7. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

The 2020 Butkus Award winners:

Collegiate: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (now Cleveland Browns)

High School: Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jonesborough, Tenn. (now Notre Dame)

Formed in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs.

The Butkus Award is partnering with Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to celebrate Butkus Award winners. The event is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Contact the Butkus Foundation for ticket and sponsorship information.

The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation and selected by a 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists. The award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. NCFAA's 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit www.NCFAA.org for more information.

2021 COLLEGIATE WATCH LIST 2021 HIGH SCHOOL WATCH LIST ATHLETE UNIVERSITY ATHLETE HIGH SCHOOL CITY STATE Christopher Allen Alabama T.J. Dudley Montgomery Catholic Montgomery AL Will Anderson Alabama Robert Woodyard Lillie B. Williamson Mobile AL Christian Harris Alabama* Tristan Monday Saguaro Scottsdale AZ Merlin Robertson Arizona State David Bailey Mater Dei Santa Ana CA Grant Morgan Arkansas* Niuafe Tuihalamaka Bishop Alemany Mission Hills CA Bumper Pool Arkansas Edwin Kolenge Loomis Chaffee Windsor CT Zakoby McClain Auburn Wesley Bissainthe Miami Central Miami FL Terrel Bernard Baylor Melvin Jordan Calvary Christian Clearwater FL James Patterson Buffalo Travious Lathan Gulliver Prep Pinecrest FL Payton Wilgar BYU DeMario Tolan Dr. Phillips Orlando FL James Skalski Clemson Daniel Martin Marietta Marietta GA Baylon Spector Clemson Aubrey Smith Buford Buford GA Nate Landman Colorado* C.J. Washington Cedartown Cedartown GA Ventrell Miller Florida Donovan Westmoreland Griffin Griffin GA Amari Gainer Florida State Jaron Willis Lee County Leesburg GA Adam Anderson Georgia Tevarua Tafiti Punahou Honolulu HI Nakobe Dean Georgia* Jared Badie Oswego East Oswego IL Quay Walker Georgia Sebastian Cheeks Evanston Township Evanston IL Jake Hansen Illinois Dasan McCullough Bloomington South Bloomington IN Micah McFadden Indiana Javae Gilmore Amite Amite City LA Mike Rose Iowa State Tyler Martin Buckingham Browne & Nichols Cambridge MA Damone Clark LSU Jaishawn Barham St. Frances Academcy Baltimore MD Lakia Henry Mississippi Joshua Burnham Traverse City Central Traverse City MI Sam Williams Mississippi Michael Williams West Bloomfield West Bloomfield MI Blaze Alldredge Missouri Nolan Ziegler Catholic Central Grand Rapids MI Jeremiah Gemmel North Carolina Stone Blanton Madison-Ridgeland Academy Madison MS Payton Wilson North Carolina State Xavier Simmons Northwest Guilford Greensboro NC Jackson Hankey North Dakota State Jalon Walker Salisbury Salisbury NC Chris Bergin Northwestern Torren Wright A L Brown Kannapolis NC Brian Asamoah Oklahoma Devon Jackson Harry A. Burke Omaha NE Nik Bonnito Oklahoma Zion Cheeks Penns Grove Carneys Point NJ Malcolm Rodriguez Oklahoma State Nyair Graham Camden Camden NJ Noah Sewell Oregon C.J. Hicks Archbishop Alter Dayton OH Avery Roberts Oregon State Gabe Powers Marysville Marysville OH Jesse Luketa Penn State Emar'rion Winston Central Catholic Portland OR Brandon Smith Penn State Malaki Hamrick Perry Traditional Academy Pittsburgh PA Olakunle Fatukasi Rutgers* Anthony Johnson Neumann-Goretti Philadelphia PA Jordan Strachan South Carolina Keon Wylie Imotech Institute Philadelphia PA Mikel Jones Syracuse Jaylen Sneed Hilton Head Hilton Head SC Demarvion Overshown Texas Langston Patterson Christ Presbyterian Academy Nashville TN Aaron Hansford Texas A&M Keaten Wade Summit Spring Hill TN Colin Schooler Texas Tech Martrell Harris Jr The Woodlands The Woodlands TX Carlton Martial Troy Ty Kana Katy Katy TX Drake Jackson USC Kip Lewis Carthage Carthage TX Devin Lloyd Utah** Kobie McKinzie Lubbock Cooper Lubbock TX Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt Justin Medlock Manvel Manvel TX Nick Jackson Virginia Harold Perkins Cypress Park Cypress TX Zion Tupuola-Fetui Washington Lander Barton Brighton Cottonwood Heights UT Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington Harrison Taggart Corner Canyon Draper UT Jack Sanborn Wisconsin Shawn Murphy Unity Reed Manassas VA Chad Muma Wyoming Dishawn Misa Eastside Catholic Sammamish WA Note: * Returning semi-finalist, ** returning finalist

List, selectors and selection criteria published online at www.thebutkusaward.com.

