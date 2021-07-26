Announcement on Completion of Share Purchase Under the H-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021)

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 26 July 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) held its 2020 Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2021, at which the H-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (2021-2025) (Draft) and Its Summary was reviewed and approved. For details of the draft of employee stock ownership plan and its summary, please refer to the Company's announcement published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 26 May and 26 June 2021.

In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Guidance on the Pilot Implementation of Employee Stock Ownership Plan by Listed Companies of China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Guidelines on Information Disclosure of Employee Stock Ownership Plan of Listed Companies of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the implementation progress of the Company's H-share core employee stock ownership plan (2021) is announced as follows:

The employee stock ownership plan has been entrusted to Industrial Securities Assets Management Co., Ltd. to establish Industrial Securities Asset Management Xinzhong Haier Smart Home No. 6 Employee Stock Ownership Plan Single Asset Management Plan (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Plan") for the management of the plan.

As of 26 July 2021, the accumulative amount of 3,757,000 H-shares of the Company had been purchased from the secondary market through Northbound Trading under the Asset Management Plan, with an average trading price of HKD28.268 per share and the trading amount of approximately HKD106,202,910. The number of purchased shares accounts for 0.04% of the Company's total share capital and 0.13% of the Company's total H-share capital.

As of the date of this announcement, the purchase of the Company's shares under the H-share employee stock ownership plan has been completed, and the above-mentioned purchased shares will be locked in accordance with regulations. The lock-up period is 12 months from the date of this announcement, i.e. from 27 July 2021 to 26 July 2022.



Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.



