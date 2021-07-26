DGAP-News: NextFerm Technologies Ltd.

NextFerm Technologies Announces First Commercial Purchase Order of ProteVin in the US



26.07.2021 / 16:03

NextFerm Technologies (TASE:NXFR), a food-tech company developing ProteVin, a vegan, yeast-based, non-GMO protein alternative and other innovative yeast-based nutrients, announced that it has received first commercial Purchase Order for ProteVin from a US customer.

The Purchase Order, of $70K, was received from PrimaLife Nutrition, a new brand aiming to be the first to launch a vegan sports protein powder based on ProteVin in the US and to provide athletes for the first time with a vegan formula with nutritional value similar to whey protein powder and excellent taste.

This Purchase Order marks the achievement of a second out of three milestones set by the company for 2021 according to its strategic plan for commercialization of ProteVin in 2022. In light of the progress with a number of potential customers, the company expects to receive additional Purchase Orders for ProteVin by the end of 2021.

On the production side, the company is currently in dialogues with several potential subcontractors in the food industry and is progressing as planned towards engagement with a subcontractor by the end of 2021.

Boaz Noy, Chief Executive Officer of NextFerm, said, 'We are happy to announce of the receipt of first commercial Purchase Order for Protevin by PrimaLife Nutrition LLC, an emerging vegan-based sports' nutrition brand from Florida. This order represents the achievement of yet another important milestone for commercialization Protevin by 2022, earlier than anticipated, and serves as a great vote of confidence in our technology and the benefits it has to the end consumers. In light of our progress with other potential customers, we expect to receive additional orders in the coming months as we advance towards engagement with manufacturing sub-contractor before the end of this year.'

Walter Ross, Owner of PrimaLife Nutrition, said, 'I intend to promote Protevin through multiple channels, including digital campaigns as well as traditional brick and mortar stores. As someone who has received education and certifications in Sports Nutrition and Personal Training, I see great value in Protevin due to its high degree of sustainability and complete amino acid profile. Having a single-ingredient, environmentally friendly, and complete protein, with digestibility comparable to whey, makes Protevin a perfect solution. I also believe its flavor-neutral profile and a shelf-life similar to current market categories make implementing the technology and creating a demand feasible,' Mr. Ross concluded.

About NextFerm Technologies

NextFerm Technologies, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:NXFR) is a food-tech company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative, functional and vegan yeast-derived, non-GMO protein alternatives for various applications in the food and food supplement markets and the growing market for animal-derived protein alternatives.

NextFerm's flagship product is ProteVin, a vegan, yeast-derived protein alternative with nutritional value that is similar to animal-derived protein and a neutral flavor, with no aftertastes that are typical of plant-based protein. ProteVin is designed for a variety of categories in the alternative protein market, which is estimated at $13 billion, with an annual growth rate of 10%, including milk and dairy substitutes, meat substitutes and additional categories such as infant nutrition, adult nutrition, and sports nutrition. NextFerm is gearing up for commercialization of the product in the US in 2022.

Another product currently being sold is Astaferm(R), an innovative astaxanthin-based antioxidant derived from yeast that has been sold in the US since the end of 2020 through well-established and leading brands in the food supplement market in the US.

The company has additional products which have been licensed to Lallemand, a global giant focused on yeast.

For more information, visit the NextFerm website at: www.nextferm.com

Nextferm Technologies Ltd.

Yossi Ohana - Chief Financial Officer

+972 54-771-5893

yossio@nextferm.com

Investor and Media contact

Meirav Gomeh-Bauer

+972 54-476-4979

meirav@bauerg.com

https://www.nextferm.com/

