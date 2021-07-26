University of Utah Research Park Set to Host AURP 2021 International Conference In-Person

Celebrating 35 years, AURP's International Conference - INNOVATION ELEVATED - to spotlight the University of Utah Research Park's technology commercialization and high-growth entrepreneurial prowess

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Returning to its first in-person programming this fall, the Association of University Research Parks (AURP), a 35-year global non-profit membership organization serving university and institutional research park communities and innovation districts, announces the University of Utah Research Park is set once again to host AURP's 2021 International Conference, October 18-21, 2021, in Salt Lake City, UT.

Since 1986, AURP's International Conference annually brings together more than 200 research park and innovation district leaders from around the world for high-impact knowledge exchange and networking with the industry's premier experts and leaders.

The University of Utah and the state of Utah continue to stand as leaders in the US and globally in driving research-based innovation and high-growth entrepreneurship. The Milken Institute's 2020 State Technology and Science Index ranked the state of Utah sixth in the US for its capabilities and broader commercialization ecosystems that contribute to firm expansion, high-skills job creation, and broad economic growth.

In addition, the Milken Institute's Best Universities for Technology Transfer report (2017) ranked the University of Utah as the number one research university in the US for commercializing technology.

'It is great to see Salt Lake City and the University of Utah selected to host the 2021 AURP International Conference," says Andrew Weyrich, PhD, Vice President for Research and Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Utah. "We are honored to be recognized for the innovation and growth being fostered here and we look forward to engaging, learning and sharing knowledge with our colleagues from around the globe at this exciting event."

AURP's Annual International Conference is hosted by a university or institution-based research park, giving conference attendees dynamic opportunities to learn about and see first-hand how other research parks operate and chart their growth paths.

"All of us at AURP recognize the impact of face-to-face learning,' said Brian Darmody, AURP CEO. 'I am delighted our AURP membership network will gather to collaborate and partner with their colleagues at the University of Utah Research Park and Salt Lake City. Utah and the University of Utah are true research and entrepreneurial powerhouses. We know the energy Salt Lake City brings to tech events such as Silicon Slopes and can't wait to bring our international membership and community to this region to experience and engage with the extraordinary people at the University of Utah Research Park."

'I'm delighted AURP and the University of Utah Research Park are teaming up to hold our 2021 International Conference," said Leah Burton, AURP President and Director of Centennial Campus Partnership Office with NC State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. "States and communities across the country, including in my home state of North Carolina, are building and growing university research parks and innovation district because they bring important research and economic development benefits to our regions, the US, and globally. I look forward to being a part of seeing the University of Utah Research Park first-hand and celebrating its achievements at our 2021 International Conference."

The AURP International Conference host committee is chaired by the University of Utah's Jonathon Bates, Executive Director for Real Estate Administration at the University of Utah Research Park. Registration for the conference is now open: https://international.aurp.net/

About AURP:

AURP, a non-profit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

