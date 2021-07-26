SmartDeFi: The Robinhood of Crypto - Raises $1m Pre-Seed Bringing DeFi to the Masses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / SmartDeFi is an easy to use, non-custodial investment app which fulfills the needs of traditional investors who want to make their first DeFi investments, but don't understand the risks involved or how to take the first steps

The user-friendly iOS app removes the complicated onboarding hurdles of crypto, enabling users to instantly enter risk-adjusted DeFi products using their bank account, credit card, or Apple Pay directly from their mobile device.

SmartDeFi will be launching this summer, but if users want to try it sooner users can join the early-access beta at TrySmartDeFi.com.

SmartDeFi was founded in 2020 by Kieran Daniels (CEO) and Dziugas Butkus (CTO) who believe the reason that traditional investors haven't entered new and lucrative DeFi markets, is the absence of an easy to understand and transparent Risk Assessment Layer.

The SmartDeFi mobile app provides users instant access to DeFi via multiple risk-adjusted investment products, which have been aptly named 'Decentralized ETFs' or 'DETFs'.

Unlike Robinhood, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab - SmartDeFi users truly own their assets and can buy or sell 24 hours a day / 7 days a week, without relying on third party approval.

Additionally, SmartDeFi is the first ever consumer app built on the Ethereum scaling solution Polygon - which now does more daily transactions than the Ethereum blockchain. Because of this, users don't have to worry about high gas fees or network congestion when they buy or sell DETFs.

'In 2017 users were called crazy for investing in crypto. Even 2 years ago, it was 'crypto is a scam'. Then, the narrative shifted to 'Ok. I want in. How do I passively invest 1-5% of my portfolio in DeFi?'. This shift is why we built SmartDeFi and the DETF products.' - Kieran Daniels | Co-founder, CEO SmartDeFi

The SmartDeFi infrastructure is powered by Idle Finance (DeFi Protocol); Gnosis Safe (Multisig Wallet); Polygon Network (Layer 2 Aggregator); Wyre (Fiat On-ramp); and Torus Labs (Web3 Login).

The combination of these cutting edge Web3 products creates a seamless onboarding journey for all user experience levels. Now anyone can download the SmartDeFi app and easily purchase risk-adjusted DeFi smart baskets in 3 clicks.

SmartDeFi will be launching this summer, but if users want to try it sooner users can join the early-access beta at TrySmartDeFi.com

Media Contact

Company: SmartDeFi

E-mail: hello@TrySmartDeFi.com

Website: https://trysmartdefi.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SmartDeFi

SOURCE: SmartDeFi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657034/SmartDeFi-The-Robinhood-of-Crypto--Raises-1m-Pre-Seed-Bringing-DeFi-to-the-Masses