The Vicat Group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) announces today that the publication date of its 2021 Half-Year results is advanced to Wednesday 28July at 8:30 am CET.

As part of this publication, Vicat will be holding a conference call in English that will take place on Wednesday 28July at 4:30pm CET (3:30pm London time and 10:30am New York time).

To take part in the conference call live, dial one of the following numbers:

USA: +1 212 999 6659

UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

You may also access a live audio webcast of the conference, together with the presentation, on the Vicat website or simply by clicking here.

The replay of the conference call will be immediately available for streaming via the Vicat website and by clicking here.

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to a family industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

About the Louis Vicat Foundation

Created in 2017 on the occasion of the bicentenary of the invention of artificial cement, the Foundation's objectives are: the promotion of scientific and technical culture, the preservation and enhancement of heritage, education and solidarity. To this end, in 2020 the Foundation carried out a series of inclusive actions for the benefit of people with disabilities and those far from employment. The year 2021 will be the Year of Women.

