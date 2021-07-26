Anzeige
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 
Tradegate
23.07.21
17:42 Uhr
33,460 Euro
-0,070
-0,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Dow Jones News
26.07.2021 | 18:07
116 Leser
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 19 to 23, 2021

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the 
liquidity agreement) - July 19 to 23, 2021 
26-Jul-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, July 26, 2021, 5:35 pm 
 
TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY 
AGREEMENT) 
- July 19 to 23, 2021 - 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
Period: From July 19, 2021 to July 23, 2021 
 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to 
implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between July 19, 2021 and July 23, 2021, the purchases of its 
own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
 
                        Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.19 FR0013269123    4,184     34.81       CEUX  37 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.19 FR0013269123    1,901     35.15       TQEX  14 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.19 FR0013269123    18,915     34.93       XPAR  174 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123    4,096     33.66       AQEU  39 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123    1,161     33.76       CEUX  21 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123    1,216     33.99       TQEX  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123    18,527     33.80       XPAR  206 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123    5,034     34.00       AQEU  47 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123    3,468     33.94       CEUX  34 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123    2,441     33.94       TQEX  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123    14,057     33.93       XPAR  141 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123    5,270     33.75       AQEU  53 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123    3,864     33.71       CEUX  47 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123    908      33.69       TQEX  16 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123    14,958     33.74       XPAR  174 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123    2,563     33.46       AQEU  26 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123    6,010     33.49       CEUX  64 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123    1,274     33.46       TQEX  25 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123    15,153     33.46       XPAR  151 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    33.97 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from July 19, 2021 to July 23, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 19 to 23, 2021 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1221666 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1221666 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221666&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
