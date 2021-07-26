DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 19 to 23, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - July 19 to 23, 2021 26-Jul-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, July 26, 2021, 5:35 pm TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT) - July 19 to 23, 2021 - Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From July 19, 2021 to July 23, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between July 19, 2021 and July 23, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.19 FR0013269123 4,184 34.81 CEUX 37 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.19 FR0013269123 1,901 35.15 TQEX 14 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.19 FR0013269123 18,915 34.93 XPAR 174 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123 4,096 33.66 AQEU 39 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123 1,161 33.76 CEUX 21 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123 1,216 33.99 TQEX 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.20 FR0013269123 18,527 33.80 XPAR 206 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123 5,034 34.00 AQEU 47 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123 3,468 33.94 CEUX 34 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123 2,441 33.94 TQEX 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.21 FR0013269123 14,057 33.93 XPAR 141 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123 5,270 33.75 AQEU 53 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123 3,864 33.71 CEUX 47 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123 908 33.69 TQEX 16 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.22 FR0013269123 14,958 33.74 XPAR 174 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123 2,563 33.46 AQEU 26 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123 6,010 33.49 CEUX 64 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123 1,274 33.46 TQEX 25 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.07.23 FR0013269123 15,153 33.46 XPAR 151 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 33.97 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from July 19, 2021 to July 23, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

