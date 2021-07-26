UMANIS: 20% INCREASE IN TURNOVER IN Q2 2021 TO EUR 60.7M PROFIT - PROSPECTS REVISED UPWARDS

Unaudited consolidated data in

in €m - IFRS 2021 2020 Change Q1 turnover 60.2 61.2 -2% Q2 turnover 60.7 50.7 +20% H1 turnover 120.9 111.9 +8%

Alphonse has been consolidated since March 1st, 2021.

In Q2 2020, Umanis (Euronext Growth - FR0013263878 - ALUMS) realised consolidated revenue of €60.7m, up +20% compared to the Q2 2020.

Umanis's strong return to growth is thus confirmed beyond the +15% increase expected at the time of publication of Q1 turnover.

This process is the result of an increase in billable staff and a continuous improvement in the activity rate throughout the first half of the year (TACE up by +3.7%).

In addition, Q2 2021 was marked by a significant improvement in sales with the opening of new high-potential major accounts and an acceleration of new massification projects, such as the multi-year contracts with Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform and another leading French banking institution.

In this favourable environment, the company feels more confident in its annual recruitment plan - already well underway - with an increase of 340 consultants since the beginning of the year, with profiles focused on data-related professions (data engineers, data scientists and developers).

IMPROVED OUTLOOK FOR 2021...

With these positive elements considered, and as a result of the measures taken from the end of Q1 2021 to operational efficiency, Umanis is in a position to anticipate that profitability in H1 2021 above that of last year (reminder: 9.2% EBITDA margin in H1 2020).

For the full year 2021, Umanis confirms its development trajectory, which positions the company on a proforma 2021 revenue outlook (after the acquisition of the French ESN Alphonse) of around €250 million, excluding new external growth operations.

In terms of profitability, the Group aims to achieve an annual EBITDA margin of around 13% by 2021.

...AND CONFIRMATION OF A MORE SUSTAINED EXTERNAL GROWTH POLICY

H1 2021 also confirms Umanis' intention to resume a policy of sustained external growth in 2021.

Several projects are being studied, in line with the Group's strategic positioning on data, business consulting and the digital transformation of companies.



FINANCIAL CALENDAR

16 September 2021 : Half-year results 2021 (unaudited)

: Half-year results 2021 (unaudited) 4 November 2021 : Turnover of Q3 2021 (unaudited)

: Turnover of Q3 2021 (unaudited) 2 February 2022 : Annual turnover 2021 (unaudited)

: Annual turnover 2021 (unaudited) 13 April 2022: Full-year results 2021 (audited)

These dates are given for information only, they are likely to be modified if necessary. Publishing will take place after the closing of the Euronext Paris markets

Umanis in brief

Founded in 1990, Umanis is the French leader in data, digital and business solutions. More than 3,000 highly skilled new technology experts are at your service on your site, in our branches or at our onshore and nearshore service centers. Umanis supports companies throughout all the stages of their IT projects (consulting, development, integration, outsourcing and change management) following various operating modes: on-site service, fixed price and service centers. Recognized for its technical and functional expertise, Umanis is a strategic partner of the largest software vendors on the market.

In 2020, Umanis generated a consolidated revenue of 215 M€.. Umanis is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013263878 - mnemonic code: ALUMS).

Umanis

Olivier POULIGNY

Managing Director

+33(0)1 40 89 68 00

opouligny@umanis.com Umanis

Olivier JOLLY

Finance Director

+33 (0)1 40 89 68 00

ojolly@umanis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Mathieu Omnes

Investors Relation

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Vivien Ferran

Relation presse

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

vferran@actus.fr

1 French acronym: staff activity rate excluding holidays

2 EBITDA (IFRS16): Current operating income + net depreciation and impairment

