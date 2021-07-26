DJ ENERGISME: First-half 2021 revenue.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: First-half 2021 revenue. 26-Jul-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First-half 2021 revenue Billing (1) up more than 52% MRR(2) up 54% Acceleration under way in the second half of the year Annual target confirmed: Expected growth of over 75% Energisme (FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG), presents its figures for the first half of 2021. An increase of more than 52% in billing Energisme generated a revenue of nearly EUR1.3m(1) in the first half of 2021, up 35% in relation to the same period in 2020. Billing amounted to nearly EUR1.6m(1), up 52%, reflecting both the solid business momentum building up and the shortening of customer decision-making cycles. Despite the continued difficulties related to the pandemic, this dynamic makes it possible to anticipate a sharp increase in activity from the second half of the year in line with the targets set. MRR above EUR400K expected at end-July At the end of July, ENERGISME expected an MRR (2) above EUR400k, of which nearly EUR40k generated in July alone, including: - A framework agreement with a global hotel leader - A framework agreement with an insurance giant for its international real estate portfolio. This expected sharp increase in the MRR is the result of increased sales efforts in recent months and the ramp-up of technological solutions deployed by the Group. Once again, a sharp acceleration is expected in the second half of the year, which will strengthen the recurring revenue base. The achievement of a EUR400K MRR alone (after a few months of deployment) leads to a forward 12-month rolling turnover of EUR4.8 million being secured, plus revenue generated over the same coming period. Solid drivers of sales acceleration in the second half of the year, as well as the first deals expected for Loamics Beyond the traditionally favourable seasonality in the second half of the year, several drivers should support Energisme's sales acceleration. In terms of offers, Energisme will continue to benefit from the momentum of its N'Gage platform, dedicated to the automation and real-time management of energy performance. Loamics, launched in March 2021, a wholly-owned energy subsidiary offering a software infrastructure specialising in end-to-end data processing, will increasingly become a unique solution for the automation and industrialization of data preparation and processing in real time and on a continuous basis. This value proposition, without any real competition identified, significantly expands Energisme's addressable markets with limited investment and the support of the network of indirect partners which is already in place. The deals expected in the coming months will increase growth potential and accelerate Loamics' pace of development. Several pilots, which are rapidly industrializable on the platform, are in progress, one with a large aerospace industry leader and the other with one of the world's leading energy players. Energisme and Loamics present on the marketplaces of the world's two largest Cloud providers: MICROSOFT AZURE and AMAZON WEB SERVICES During the second half of the year, N'Gage and Loamics will also continue to benefit from the expansion of their network of leading integrators and ESN partners (Capgemini, CGI, Accenture, etc.) as well as white-label partnerships (Legrand, Suez, Gazprom, Spie, etc.). The integration of our offers into the AMAZON WEB SERVICES Market Place over the next few weeks will also be a major driver of our commercial growth in addition to the offers available on MICROSOFT AZURE. Energisme and Loamics will be present on the two largest marketplaces of the world's two largest cloud providers. Confirmation of the annual revenue target of over EUR3.5 million In light of this favourable outlook, Energisme confidently reaffirms its revenue target of over EUR3.5 million, corresponding to an expected growth of over 75%. The achievement of this objective, communicated in June, will remain associated with a tight control of the cost structure and cash consumption. In view of this favourable outlook, and in order to finance its development, Energisme is currently considering the use of debt with its financial partners; any other financing methods will depend on market conditions. The historic shareholders, the Board of Directors and the Management of Energisme are fully confident in the development of the Company, which they know to be completely decorrelated from the latest stock market movements. Following these movements, an Euronext analysis is under way to establish a precise statement of Energisme's shareholding structure. 1. Unaudited figures 2. Monthly Recurring Revenues, with these contracts of an average duration of 3 to 5 years, in our case About ENERGISME ENERGISME aims to establish itself as the international leader in Energy Data Management (EDM) and has developed a SaaS (N'Gage) technology platform aimed at accelerating the energy performance of companies (energy service providers, energy suppliers, industrials and real estate asset managers) through data intelligence. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 140 large account clients. In order to expand its offering, Energisme launched Loamics, a software platform specialising in end-to-end data processing (continuous and real-time data preparation and processing), in March 2021. Both solutions are also marketed by leading white-label players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence. Find out more at https://www.energisme.com/ 1. Unaudited figures 2. Monthly recurring revenue Contacts ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Stéphane Ruiz investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr sruiz@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (0)1 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

