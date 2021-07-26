Regulatory News:

Avanquest, Claranova's (Paris:CLA) software publishing division, announces the rollout of inPixio Photo Studio 11.5, when integrates for the first time ever advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) photo editing tools to automate and simplify the photo editing experience.

With more than 10 million users across the globe, this latest version of Avanquest's software editing tool represents a major milestone in inPixio's development. This enhancement highlights Avanquest's culture of innovation and continuing improvements as it regularly integrates very best technology into its products. The result are AI tools that are even easier to use which allows users to be even more creative and guarantees professional quality photographs after each retouching.

With inPixio Photo Studio 11.5, photo editing enthusiasts can now take advantage of a fully automated image processing technology that is 15 times faster than previously available technologies. The machine learning technologies developed by Avanquest's R&D teams make it possible to cut out, remove or replace the background or sky of an image with a single click in just a few seconds. Having already been powered by the integration of tens of thousands of photos before the official launch, the inPixio algorithm will continually improve as the number of its users increases. inPixio's new automatic editing feature is already among the most advanced on the market, with nearly 95% of all photos successfully retouched. The desired edited result is instantaneous and precise, even for the most complex photos which allows anyone to edit photos with greater ease of use, speed, and quality while retaining complete control over the entire photo editing proces. The combination of artificial intelligence and manual photo editing capabilities assures the user the flexibility needed to successfully retouch their favorite photos.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our customers this major breakthrough by integrating AI features and machine learning algorithms to facilitate the photomontage process," commented Manuel Coelho, Director of Development at inPixio. "These new features were introduced to address the evolving needs of our users for increasingly easy, fast and efficient tools. These needs are fully addressed by this latest version which perfectly illustrates our strategy of systematically bringing our customers the very best technological innovations

"These new features that significantly improve the user experience in consequence also highlight the Group's capacity for innovation and our approach to technology as a way to propose concrete and universal solutions to the largest number of people possible. This latest version of inPixio platforms perfectly fits our mission to empower people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology" commented Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova Group.

Avanquest will continue to capitalize on these new artificial intelligence technologies in future versions of inPixio Photo Studio to provide the best photo editing experience for its users.

Already available in a desktop version for Windows in 100 countries and in 11 different languages, inPixio Photo Studio 11.5 and its automatic editing (AI) features will be gradually deployed for Mac, mobile and cloud-based environments.

Learn more about the latest version of InPixio Photo Studio: https://www.inpixio.com/fr/

About inPixio

inPixio develops easy-to-use photo software that makes high quality photo editing tools accessible to the general public. In addition to Photo Studio, inPixio proposes a number of image enlargement, correction and refocusing tools and a range of HDR photo editing tools. inPixio is also a developer of free online tools. inPixio is a brand of Avanquest, Claranova's software publishing division.

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global technology company, home of digital brands and services acclaimed by millions of users across the world. With average annual growth of more than 45% over the last three years and revenue of 409 million euros in FY 2019-2020, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 700+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005628/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com