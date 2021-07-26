St. Augustine Shipwreck Museum & Gallery Set to Open on July 27th

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / The St. Augustine Shipwreck Museum & Gallery is pleased to announce its grand opening will take place on July 27th, 2021 at 10am EST.

This family-friendly museum is packed with exhibits and artifacts that will unveil some of the world's most famous and interesting maritime adventures and disasters of all time… and, of course, treasures from shipwrecks like the R.M.S. Titanic, The Nuestra Señora de Atocha, The S.S. Central America, the 1715 Spanish Fleet and more from the coasts of Florida, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, China and the world-dating as far back as the 16th century! During their museum journeys, visitors will enjoy up close, fun shipwreck treasure experiences.

The museum's attractions include exhibits of hundreds of valuable artifacts from some of the world's most famous shipwrecks. Visitors will be able to participate in the Titanic Tribute exhibit and take photos on the ship's iconic staircase in front of its famous clock; they will be able to search for underwater treasure operating mini-submersibles in ROV tanks, and tour detailed models of these famous ships before they met with disaster.

"We've designed some amazing exhibits and on-site experiences that showcase some of the world's most famous shipwrecks," says museum marketing director, Gene Fedele. "Our goal is to share their treasures and their stories with the world and make it interesting, educational, and fun for everyone!"

Plus, COMING SOON, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the museum's "Treasure Hunt of St. Augustine" adventure-a real life treasure hunt experience, for the entire family… solving riddles and following clues planted throughout historic downtown St. Augustine-and bring home some treasure of your own!

Museum patrons will enjoy interactive, educational, and hands-on tours and experiences of these famous shipwrecks and the amazing and priceless artifacts they left behind. They will also be able to select art gallery and shipwreck novelties as well as gift purchases in the museum's gift shop.

Also, as part of the Museum's commitment to educating the public and chronicling important eras in our history in a way that is both entertaining and economical, please contact the Museum about our free admissions programs for qualified school and other educational outings.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

The St. Augustine Shipwreck Museum & Gallery is dedicated to the exhibition, preservation, and education of the rich maritime shipwreck history of Florida, the Caribbean, and the world. The Museum is located in a historic two-story renovated building, from the late 1800s, situated in downtown St. Augustine (America's oldest city-cir.1565), at 46 Charlotte Street, just one block from the famous Castillo de San Marcos Fort. The Museum is open 10:00 - 5:00 Tuesday thru Sunday Closed Monday. Call for reservations for special events and school tours: 833-284-7447. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $14 for youth (12 and under), and Free for children 3 and under.

