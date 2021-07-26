Whittier Trust Names New Vice President and Portfolio Manager to Whittier Trust Company in Newport Beach

NEW PORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Whittier Trust Company is excited to congratulate Mason Carpenter, who was recently promoted to Vice President and Portfolio Manager within the firm.

Mason began his career with Whittier Trust in 2018 and has proven himself by providing outstanding value to the Orange County office and Investment Team as a whole. Mason is the lead investment manager on over 40 relationships totaling over $450 million of AUM. He is responsible for analyzing companies in the Energy and Materials sectors, as well as assisting in the management of the company's fixed income strategies. Mason manages portfolios for individual high-net-worth clients, foundations, and endowments and is based in the company's Newport Beach office in Orange County.

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Mason was a Supervisor at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) in the company's Legal and Compliance department, where he focused on trade and portfolio compliance. Prior to joining PIMCO, Mason was an Associate at FMV Opinions, Inc., where he performed valuations for both C and S corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies. Prior to working in the finance industry, Mason worked for the Department of Defense.

Mason received his MBA with distinction from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, as well as a graduate certificate in Financial Analysis and Valuation. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California San Diego, graduating Magna Cum Laude with Distinction in Economics. Mason is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Society of Orange County.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier's wealth management platform serves over 480 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on over $17 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com

