Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Quebec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Geologica Groupe Conseil ("Geologica") of Val-d'Or Quebec has been engaged to complete the next phase of development on the Company's 100% owned Charlevoix property (the "Property"). Geologica has proven expertise in advancing, developing, and performing economic evaluations on similar silica deposits and has more than 36 years of expertise in Canadian and international exploration. Their team comprises highly qualified technical people with experience with more than 1,500 mandates for precious, base metals, diamonds, rare earth elements and industrial minerals for junior and significant company clients.

"Quebec Silica's goal is to be a supplier of high-grade silica for use in the high technology industry, specifically battery technology and renewable energy. We believe Geologica will be an important contributor to achieving our goals," stated Raymond Wladichuk, President and CEO.

The Quebec Silica team is currently in discussions with various technology companies that require a secure source of high-grade silica; however, before this can happen, the Company must complete a sequence of resource development phases. In 2021, to identify the highest grade zones of the Charlevoix silica deposit, the Company plans to perform a heliborne magnetic-radiometric geophysical survey followed by line cutting, mapping, trenching, and drilling. Silica samples from this phase will be sent to a specialized laboratory for quality and purity evaluation in order to permit bulk sampling and more advanced thematic studies and analysis. Positive results from the 2021 development phase will warrant further drilling, a resource calculation, and additional engineering testing and economic evaluation.

A few notes on silica:

The global silicon metal market is expected to grow by USD 675.35 million during 2020-2024 (source Technavio). The silicon demand has several end-use industries: building and construction, industrial process, personal care and consumer products, electronics, transportation, medical and healthcare, and energy (Source Research and Markets 2021).

Silicon as an anode material in Li-ION batteries will increase. Advances made in research on the use of silicon (Si) in Li-ION battery anodes indicate that by 2030, up to 30% of the active anode materials for Li-ION batteries used in electric vehicles could be silicon. This increase, combined with the expected exponential growth in demand for electric vehicles, will create a very high demand for the battery-grade silicon (Si) with an estimated market of over 200,000 MT per year by 2030 (Source Roskill 2021).

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. is a resource development and technology company focused on providing and developing resources essential in the electrification of the economy. The Company is currently developing the Charlevoix high-grade silica deposit near Clermont, Quebec, Canada.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of Quebec Silica, and a "Qualified Person" for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

