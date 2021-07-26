Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Essex Oil Ltd. announced today the appointment of Mr. Dominique Monardo to the Board of Directors, effective July 12, 2021 and Mr. Edward Murphy, effective July 20, 2021. Mr. William Miertschin, Mr. Miles Nagamatsu and Mr. Michael Opara resigned. Mr. Robert Wyllie and Mr. Miertschin will remain as Directors.

Ms. Sheri Monardo was appointed as CFO, effective July 12, 2021 replacing Mr. Nagamatsu who resigned. Ms. Monardo was also appointed Corporate Secretary effective July 20, 2021. Sadly, Mr. Howard Siegal passed away on July 20, 2020.

