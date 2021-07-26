Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) (FSE: 1GK) ('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company'), a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, reports its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021. During the quarter, the Company achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of operating profit while investing approximately $0.5 million in AI development pertaining to the Company's recently launched Automatic Lane Enforcement (ALE) product offering.

ALE uses video analytics and Artificial Intelligence to identify instances in which vehicles are violating transit lane traffic laws or passing a streetcar when passengers are boarding or deboarding. ALE records the video evidence, captures the vehicle license plate, and prepares the instance for review and ticketing using the Company's proprietary Traffic Infraction Management System (TIMS) software. The Company is currently conducting live ALE transit trials.

Business Highlights

Launched AI-enabled Automatic Lane Enforcement (ALE) solution for traffic lane violations;

Developed CLARITY, an industry-first integrated video and school bus operating platform;

Launched a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based video management solution designed to store and manage school bus video data and announced first customer deployment;

Announced contracts with school districts in Louisiana, Illinois and Alberta;

Announced pilot-project installations for Toronto Student Transportation Group and for the Canadian Federal, Provincial and Territorial school bus safety initiative.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2021 was $12,088,139 which compares to $12,584,503 for the same period in the previous year;

Revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2021 was $3,831,373 which compares to $5,653,462 for the same period in the previous year;

Gross profit for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 was $1,853,029 and $5,224,335 respectively, and represents 48% and 43% of revenues respectively;

Operating profit for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 was $144,081 and $489,492 respectively;

Cash flow generated from operating activities during the nine-month period was $4,856,090 and at May 31, 2021 the Company had working capital of $8,738,973, no borrowed-money debt, and approximately 90.3 million shares outstanding.

Management Commentary

"In Fiscal Q3 2021, we maintained operating profitability while re-investing in our business to develop new product lines, which we expect will deliver significant future revenues," commented Doug Dyment, President and CEO. "Our backlog and sales pipeline are strong in both the transit and school markets, and in Q3 most of our business was repeat orders from existing customers through our recurring-customer business model. We are strategically investing in our AI and video analytics capabilities to develop smart city products such as ALE, which we recently launched as a solution to help cities improve passenger safety and alleviate traffic congestion as we emerge from the pandemic."

Financial Summary

For the three months ended For the nine months ended May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 Revenue $ 3,831,373 $ 5,653,462 $ 12,088,139 $ 12,584,503 Cost of Sales 1,978,344 3,246,302 6,863,804 7,094,861 Gross Profit 1,853,029 2,407,160 5,224,335 5,489,642 Gross Margin 48% 43% 43% 44% Expenses 1,708,948 1,472,852 4,734,843 4,522,034 Operating Profit 144,081 934,308 489,492 967,608 Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (42,393)

$ 1,325,428 $ (141,898)

$ 1,424,783 Earning (Loss) per share - Basic $ (0.00)

$ 0.01 $ (0.00)

$ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.00)

$ 0.01 $ (0.00)

$ 0.01 May 31, 2021 August 31,

2020 Total Assets $ 13,911,315 $ 15,601,937 Total Liabilities 3,051,923 4,764,064 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 10,859,392 $ 10,837,873

Full details of the financial reports and operating results for the third quarter ended May 31, 2021 are described in the Company's consolidated financial statements with accompanying notes and related Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, thermal cameras, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems in a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is an enabling transformation to a video and data solutions provider for intelligent transit and Smart Cities.

