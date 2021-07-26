Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
TAAT erhält den Preis für "Bestes neues Produkt"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXZB ISIN: US7431391074 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
26.07.21
22:00 Uhr
19,800 Euro
+0,600
+3,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2021 | 23:08
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Professional Holding Corp. To Announce Second-Quarter Earnings

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) announced today that its financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2021 will be made public in a press release and investor slide presentation after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:
Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two Loan Production Offices in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a Loan Production Office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:
Eric Kalis / Todd Templin, BoardroomPR
ekalis@boardroompr.com / ttemplin@boardroompr.com
954-370-8999

SOURCE: Professional Holding Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657109/Professional-Holding-Corp-To-Announce-Second-Quarter-Earnings

PROFESSIONAL HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.