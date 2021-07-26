Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 22, 2021:

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

each of the following nominees was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Chris Irwin 19,528,714

(99.998%) 300

(0.002%) Jon Gill 19,525,565

(99.982%) 3,450

(0.018%) Harrison Reynolds 19,525,565

(99.982%) 3,450

(0.018%)

the appointment of Jones & O'Connell LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. the ratification of the issuance of certain common share purchase warrants of the Company. the adoption of the restricted share unit compensation plan of the Company and any grants to be made thereunder. the approval of the proposed related party transaction between the Company and Countervail Games Ltd. ("Countervail") pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Countervail.

Investment into GG Hub SRL

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that further to its press release of June 16, 2021, the Company entered into an investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") dated July 7, 2021 with GG Hub SRL ("GG Hub"), an Italian media gaming corporation, pursuant to which the Company shall invest up to an aggregate of €1,000,000 into GG Hub to acquire up to a 60% interest in GG Hub. Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, the Company has made the initial payment of €100,000 to GG Hub and as a result, the Company has acquired a 15% interest in GG Hub.

Forward Looking Information

