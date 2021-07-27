Company's Q1 Sales Grow 66% and Profits Double

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

Q1 sales were $1.31 billion, up 66 percent in US dollars and 58 percent in constant currency, compared to Q1 of the prior year.

Q1 GAAP operating income grew 143 percent to $203 million, compared to $83 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 160 percent to $1.09, compared to $0.42 in the same quarter a year ago.

Q1 non-GAAP operating income grew 100 percent to $235 million, compared to $117 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 non-GAAP EPS grew 91 percent to $1.22, compared to $0.64 in the same quarter a year ago.

"We've started strong in Fiscal Year 2022, with Q1 sales up 58% in constant currency and profits doubling versus last year," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Our key categories grew high double digits. This performance demonstrates the strength of our capabilities, excellent operational execution, and ability to capitalize on long-term trends, like gaming, streaming and creating, hybrid work and video everywhere."

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2021 2020 Net sales 1,312,058 791,894 Cost of goods sold 739,066 482,638 Amortization of intangible assets 4,066 3,523 Gross profit 568,926 305,733 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 252,314 133,238 Research and development 69,246 49,725 General and administrative 40,542 29,071 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,217 4,609 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,474) 5,716 Restructuring credits, net (53) Total operating expenses 365,845 222,306 Operating income 203,081 83,427 Interest income 316 620 Other income, net 8,435 2,029 Income before income taxes 211,832 86,076 Provision for income taxes 24,991 14,003 Net income 186,841 72,073 Net income per share: Basic 1.11 0.43 Diluted 1.09 0.42 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 168,372 167,612 Diluted 172,020 170,127

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited June 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,497,721 1,750,327 Accounts receivable, net 545,907 612,225 Inventories 778,596 661,116 Other current assets 158,130 135,650 Total current assets 2,980,354 3,159,318 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 114,693 114,060 Goodwill 449,732 429,604 Other intangible assets, net 112,229 115,148 Other assets 338,485 324,248 Total assets 3,995,493 4,142,378 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 709,741 823,233 Accrued and other current liabilities 702,589 858,617 Total current liabilities 1,412,330 1,681,850 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 62,968 59,237 Other non-current liabilities 147,704 139,502 Total liabilities 1,623,002 1,880,589 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares 173,106 at June 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at June 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at June 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional paid-in capital 74,948 129,519 Shares in treasury, at cost 4,407 at June 30, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, 2021 (302,606) (279,541) Retained earnings 2,677,419 2,490,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (107,418) (108,915) Total shareholders' equity 2,372,491 2,261,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,995,493 4,142,378

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 186,841 72,073 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 20,462 11,747 Amortization of intangible assets 8,843 8,132 Gain on investments (1,071) (174) Share-based compensation expense 23,651 20,115 Deferred income taxes (4,158) 3,589 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,474) 5,716 Other 1,045 9 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 73,308 (102,092) Inventories (115,166) (40,385) Other assets (30,796) (15,770) Accounts payable (115,620) 168,346 Accrued and other liabilities (160,835) (12,459) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (114,970) 118,847 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (24,514) (12,308) Investment in privately held companies (501) (30) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (15,586) Purchases of trading investments (1,091) (2,424) Proceeds from sales of trading investments 1,345 2,362 Net cash used in investing activities (40,347) (12,400) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of registered shares (54,872) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 2,750 9,992 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (50,411) (23,121) Net cash used in financing activities (102,533) (13,129) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,244 511 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (252,606) 93,829 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,750,327 715,566 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,497,721 809,395

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 30, NET SALES 2021 2020 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices 182,878 120,469 52 Keyboards Combos 218,357 145,360 50 PC Webcams 109,918 60,851 81 Tablet Other Accessories 79,272 46,048 72 Gaming (1) 335,397 181,903 84 Video Collaboration 234,885 130,074 81 Mobile Speakers 28,484 29,009 (2) Audio Wearables 116,607 71,365 63 Smart Home 6,172 6,810 (9) Other (2) 88 5 1,660 Total Sales 1,312,058 791,894 66

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.

(2) Other includes products that the Company currently intends to phase out, or has already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to the Company's business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2021 2020 Gross profit GAAP 568,926 305,733 Share-based compensation expense 1,369 1,400 Amortization of intangible assets 4,066 3,523 Gross profit Non-GAAP 574,361 310,656 Gross margin GAAP 43.4 38.6 Gross margin Non-GAAP 43.8 39.2 Operating expenses GAAP 365,845 222,306 Less: Share-based compensation expense 22,282 18,715 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,217 4,609 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,474) 5,716 Less: Restructuring credits, net (53) Operating expenses Non-GAAP 339,820 193,319 % of net sales GAAP 27.9 28.1 % of net sales Non GAAP 25.9 24.4 Operating income GAAP 203,081 83,427 Share-based compensation expense 23,651 20,115 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 9,283 8,132 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,474) 5,716 Restructuring credits, net (53) Operating income Non GAAP 234,541 117,337 % of net sales GAAP 15.5 10.5 % of net sales Non GAAP 17.9 14.8 Net income GAAP 186,841 72,073 Share-based compensation expense 23,651 20,115 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 9,283 8,132 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,474) 5,716 Restructuring credits, net (53) Gain on investments (1,071) (174) Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (7,416) 3,048 Net income Non GAAP 209,814 108,857 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 1.09 0.42 Diluted Non GAAP 1.22 0.64 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP 172,020 170,127

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 30, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2021 2020 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 1,369 1,400 Marketing and selling 8,530 8,792 Research and development 5,061 3,103 General and administrative 8,691 6,820 Total share-based compensation expense 23,651 20,115 Income tax benefit (16,594) (8,111) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 7,057 12,004

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005806/en/

