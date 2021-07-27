iGaming Platform Oddspedia Sees Perspective For The Booming Asian Market

Leading iGaming affiliate company hopes to soon make its mark on Asia, where the online iGaming market racked up $120 billion in 2020 - more than a third of the global total

TOKYO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oddspedia, an EU-based firm that provides infrastructure for many of the world's most reputable online betting platforms, is setting its sights on the Asian market, company officials announced this week. They are keen to forge new partnerships in Japan, where restrictions on online sports betting are soon likely to be lifted by the government.

"The Asian sports-betting market is a dynamic place, but there's still a lot of room for development," Oddspedia Co-Founder Jeton Kodia says. "We hope to help the market realize its full potential by providing local sports-betting websites and companies with cutting-edge tools, services and productive partnership programs."

Deregulation: Unlocking Asia's iGaming Industry

Asia's iGaming market generated an estimated $120 billion in 2020 - and this figure is expected to rise dramatically in the years ahead. According to industry-watchers, online casino and sports betting are particularly popular in Japan and China, along with Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Many of the laws that had hindered iGaming in these countries are now in the process of being relaxed or scrapped altogether. For example, the Japanese government is now in talks to legalize betting on football and baseball, which, the Financial Times reported in April, could yield a combined sports-betting market worth more than $65 billion a year.

"Ongoing changes in the legislative environment will have a major impact on the region's iGaming market," Kodia explains. "As a result, many big Asian marketing firms are watching the sector closely."

'New Business Models, New Opportunities'

Founded in 2012, Oddspedia is currently partnered with dozens of leading iGaming vendors (including big names like Bet365, Betfair, Betway, William Hill and much more.), while its all-in-one sports-betting website, has millions of followers worldwide. Nevertheless, it remains on the lookout for experienced local marketers and affiliates with whom it can forge new partnerships for developing markets.

"Thanks to the rapid pace of digitalization, the global iGaming ecosystem is creating lucrative new business models and opportunities," Kodia says. "We're looking for partners in the Asian market to join us in unique franchise-like setups with a view to revolutionizing the industry".

Contact: Tulay Genc | info@b2press.com | +31 30 799 6022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572325/Oddspedia.jpg