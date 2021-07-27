Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Ausbruch nach Auszeichnung - Startet jetzt die NASDAQ-Rallye?!
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2021 | 07:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Results H1 2021

Key items

  • Major step in phasing out France: sold four out of six French assets for € 305m
  • Benelux disposal program finalized, Koningshoek sold above book value
  • LTV down to 46% - pro-forma for four asset French disposal 42%
  • Dutch valuations stabilizing for the first time in nine valuation rounds
  • As a result of disposals, outlook 2021 direct result now at € 1.75 - 1.85 per share
  • Outlook direct result 2022 reiterated at € 1.40 - € 1.50 per share; to be followed by 4 - 6% annual growth
  • Dividend guidance 2021 minimum € 1.00 per share

Attachment

  • Wereldhave pr 2021-H1 - vFINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b585da0-a496-46c0-92b0-439ab2457f1c)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
