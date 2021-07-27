- (PLX AI) - Dassault Systemes Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 32.2%.
Dassault Systemes Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 373.8 Million vs. Estimate EUR 345 Million
|(PLX AI) - Dassault Systemes Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 32.2%.• Q2 adjusted EPS EUR 0.22• Outlook FY revenue growth 10-11%• Outlook FY adjusted EPS EUR 0.89-0.91
Dassault Systemes SE: Boticário Group Digitally Transforms the Manufacturing of 300 Million Products a Year with Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systemes SE: Dassault Systèmes Reports Strong Second Quarter Results, Raises Full Year Guidance
Dassault Systèmes Commits for Sustainability: Science-Based Targets Approved and Net Zero Emissions Timeline Set
| World leader in Virtual Twin Experiences (VTE) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) sets target to reduce emissions in line with Paris Agreement 1.5-degree Celsius pathway Company establishes...
Boticário Group Digitally Transforms the Manufacturing of 300 Million Products a Year with Dassault Systèmes
| World's largest beauty franchise network adopts the 3DEXPERIENCE platform Improved manufacturing operations at two plants will boost global competitiveness Dassault Systèmes accompanies...
