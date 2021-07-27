Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
27.07.2021
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Brookeborough Diamond Exploration Commenced

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Brookeborough Diamond Exploration Commenced

PR Newswire

London, July 26

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

27 July 2021

BROOKEBOROUGH DIAMOND EXPLORATION COMMENCED

  • Detailed Heavy Mineral Stream Sediment Survey Completed
  • Targeted on the Brookeborough Diamond Discovery Site
  • Ten Samples Collected and Sent for Analysis

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), is pleased to announce that it has carried out a detailed heavy mineral stream sediment sampling programme focused on the Colebrooke river in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland.

The Colebrooke River was the reported location of the discovery of the Brookeborough diamond in 1816. No serious exploration for the source of the Brookeborough diamond was conducted until 1996 when a regional heavy mineral stream sediment sampling survey was carried out in Counties Fermanagh and Tyrone. The recovery of some chromites was reported and these could possibly indicate the presence of kimberlitic source rocks in the vicinity of where the Brookeborough diamond was discovered. No follow up work was ever conducted.

Following a review of the regional sampling survey results, along with analysis of airborne geophysical data from the TELLUS survey in Northern Ireland and an overall geological assessment, Karelian decided to carry out a detailed heavy mineral stream sediment survey at sample sites on the Colebrooke River around the reported discovery location of the diamond.

Ten samples were taken using hand shovels and sieved on site down to a 2mm size fraction to get c.20kg of sample material at each site. The combined total weight for the ten samples is just over 200kg. The samples have been dispatched to Canada for mineral concentrating, picking and analysis for Kimberlite Indicator Minerals (KIMs).

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc commented:

"The discovery of a diamond in Northern Ireland is intriguing and combined with the 1996 results showing the discovery of potential KIMs and the advances in the understanding of diamond host rocks, Karelian felt it warranted further investigation, particularly in conjunction with the TELLUS airborne geophysical data. Hopefully, the sample results will be positive. However, the main focus for the immediate future will remain the development of the mine in Lahtojki, and exploration in Finland where work has continued despite the covid related restrictions".

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
+353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss
+44-20-3328-5656
First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
+44-20-7330-1883
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley
+44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall
+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com

