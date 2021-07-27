- (PLX AI) - SBB buys 15 percent of Arlandastad Group for SEK 564 million.
- • Sells shares at SEK 45 to finance half the purchase price
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,202
|4,274
|09:39
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:09
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Buys 15% of Arlandastad for SEK 564 Million; Sells Shares at SEK 45
|(PLX AI) - SBB buys 15 percent of Arlandastad Group for SEK 564 million.• Sells shares at SEK 45 to finance half the purchase price
► Artikel lesen
|15.07.
|Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden Half Year Pretax Profit SEK 10,059 Million
|(PLX AI) - SBB half year rental income SEK 2,776 million vs. estimate SEK 2,760 million.• Half year net income SEK 9,293 million
► Artikel lesen
|22.06.
|New bond issue: Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden issued international bonds (XS2010028186)
|14.06.
|Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget AB: SBB sells its holding in Entra for NOK 3,139m and stops the plans for secondary listing on Oslo Stock Exchange
|14.06.
|Fitch Ratings affirms Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden at "BBB-" (LT Int. Scale (foreign curr.) credit rating); outlook positive
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB
|4,170
|-2,32 %