Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
26.07.21
21:32 Uhr
57,19 Euro
+0,51
+0,90 %
27.07.2021 | 08:31
MMK appoints Citi as Depositary Bank for GDR Programme

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK appoints Citi as Depositary Bank for GDR Programme 
27-Jul-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
          PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the 
          world's largest steel producers, notifies about the change of depositary for its Global Depositary 
          Receipts program. 
          MMK announces that Citibank, N.A. has replaced The Bank of New York Mellon as depositary for the 
          MMK's Global Depositary Receipt ("GDR") program (the "GDR Program"), effective as of July 27, 2021. 
MMK Appoints Citi 
as Depositary Bank The MMK's GDRs trade on London Stock Exchange under the symbol "MMK". Each GDR represents 13 
          (thirteen) ordinary shares of the company. MMK's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on 
for GDR Programme Moscow Stock Exchange under the symbols "MAGN". 
          PJSC Sberbank will continue to act as the Custodian providing custody of the local underlying 
          shares. 
27 july 2021 
          Holders of the Company's GDRs do not need to take any action in connection with this notice. 
Magnitogorsk, 
Russia 
          Information regarding the Depositary: 
          Citibank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the United States federal law. 
          The registered office of the Depositary is located at 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 
          10013, USA. 
          For more information about Citibank, N.A.'s services relating to the ADRs please visit https:// 
          depositaryreceipts.citi.com/. 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 18.7%. 
 
 
Investor Relations Department KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
Veronika Kryachko       Financial calendar 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
                      Virtual conference for retail investors, 
               27 July 
ESG DEPARTMENT               VTB Capital 
Yaroslava Vrubel       28-29 July  Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
+7 982 282 9682 Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 118522 
EQS News ID:  1221814 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221814&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
