The strategic partnership will enable Owl Labs to meet the growing European demand for hybrid work technologies

Owl Labs, the award-winning leader in immersive and collaborative video conferencing technology and services, today announces its partnership with Bechtle, one of Europe's leading IT providers and largest IT system house in Germany, to strengthen Owl Labs' presence within key European markets and verticals. As a result of the partnership, Owl Labs can continue to expand the reach, awareness, and adoption of its award-winning flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro, across Europe through Bechtle's 80 locations in the DACH region and its e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries, including: UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria and Czech Republic.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs says: "Business leaders across Europe are increasingly embracing hybrid work post-pandemic, with our recent State of Hybrid Work report revealing that 89% of business leaders across Europe plan on having a hybrid workforce post-pandemic. What's more, 36% of European businesses are now investing in new communication tools and technology to help facilitate this permanent move to hybrid work. We are delighted to team up with Bechtle to meet this rapidly growing demand and make it easier for businesses and teams based in Europe to use Owl Labs' collaboration technology to help maintain and facilitate clear and effective communication, no matter their location."

Ascan Collier, Managing Director, Bechtle Logistik Service says: "Workplaces are undergoing a profound transformation and businesses now require new tools to help accommodate the shift to hybrid working. As organisations adapt to new hybrid working policies, they must leverage new technology to ensure communication, collaboration and productivity are not compromised. As workplaces pivot to hybrid work and progressive policies, Owl Labs is a key partner to help our customers transform their workplaces to keep up with rapidly changing workplace policies."

As hybrid work and remote teams become the norm, maintaining effective communication and collaboration between dispersed employees is of key importance to business leaders. The Meeting Owl Pro enables companies to achieve a seamless, collaborative and immersive team experience through its proprietary intelligent technology, which automatically focuses on who is speaking in a room using audio and visual cues from its high-definition 360° camera, as well as eight microphones and tri-speakers that have a pickup range of five meters.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company revolutionizing the way we connect. Owl Labs creates deeply immersive and inclusive meeting experiences for today's hybrid workforce and virtual classroom. The company's flagship product, the award-winning Meeting Owl, features a wifi-enabled, 360-degree camera, mic, and speaker powered by proprietary technology with an automatic zoom that responds to who's speaking. In 2020, the Meeting Owl Pro was named in TIME's 100 Best Innovations.

Owl Labs continues to champion the hybrid work movement with it's annual State of Remote Work Report. To learn more about Owl Labs and the full product suite and to join the Work From Anywhere Movement, please visit www.owllabs.com.

About Bechtle:

Bechtle AG is one of Europe's leading IT providers, with some 80 system houses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well 24 as e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs over 12,000 people. Bechtle provides more than 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral portfolio that covers all aspects of IT infrastructure and operation. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indexes. In 2020, the Group generated revenues of around 5.82 billion euros. Read more at: bechtle.com

