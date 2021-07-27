Cedo's UK business and offices in Paris and Mönchengladbach are now all powered by 100 per cent renewable energy

By 2030, the business will achieve climate neutrality across its global operations

Cedo's UK factory has also achieved its target of sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill

Cedo, one of Europe's largest manufacturers of household waste bags made with recycled plastics, has made its first major leap towards becoming a climate neutral business, powering its UK factory in Telford and offices in Paris and Mönchengladbach with 100 per cent renewable energy. Its UK business, based in Shropshire, has also achieved its target of sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill.

More than 23 per cent of Cedo's global operations now use 100 per cent renewable energy, with suppliers including green energy provider Total and PGE S.A in Poland. Cedo's remaining factories in Vietnam, Poland and the Netherlands are also on target to achieve climate neutrality over the next few years.

"Cedo's aim is to become a climate neutral business worldwide by 2030. By increasing our use of renewable energy year-on-year while focusing our efforts on achieving zero manufacturing waste to landfill, we are making rapid progress towards our goal," said Rik De Vos, CEO of Cedo. "Our next ambition is to continue to pursue a more circular approach in our stewardship of raw materials, while creating a sustainable business that is no longer reliant on fossil fuel-based virgin polymers.

"In the very near future every Cedo non-food product will be fully recycled and recyclable. We believe that keeping our homes clean, safe and tidy in an environmentally friendly way should be as simple as putting out the bins," said De Vos.

Established in 1965, Cedo is one of the world's leading plastics recycling businesses, specialising in the recycling of post-consumer household packaging waste such as plastic packaging and clingfilm. Every year, the business uses more than 80,000 tons of recycled plastic to make over 4 billion refuse sacks and bin liners from factories based in Poland, the Netherlands, Vietnam and the UK, operating one of the largest flexible plastic film recycling centres in Europe.

Cedo products from bin liners to food wrap and latex gloves can be found in supermarkets and retailers in 34 countries. In the UK, 93% of the plastic used by Cedo to manufacture non-food products is from recycled sources.

As we approach Earth Overshoot Day on 29 July, Cedo is one quarter of the way to achieving its 100 per cent renewable energy goal, which will see it becoming a climate neutral business by 2030.

About Cedo

Established in 1965, Cedo is one of Europe's largest and most sustainable suppliers of refuse sacks made from recycled plastics, as well as other consumer household products designed to protect and store food. For more than thirty years it has led the development of recycling mixed plastic film recovered from households to give more plastic a second life, creating 100% recycled and 100% recyclable products designed to keep European households, workplaces and leisure spaces clean, healthy and safe.

As founding signatories to both the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitments and the European Plastics Pact, Cedo is working with partners including NGO The Plastic Bank to create new solutions and interventions to address the challenges of building a new plastics economy.

For two years, Cedo has been recognised by the Sunday Times top track 250 (fast growing medium sized privately owned business). By 2030 the business will be climate neutral across its global operations.

For more information please visit cedo.com

