Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Online Brands Nordic AB is removed (423/21)

On April 12, 2021, the observation status for the shares in Online Brands
Nordic AB (the "Company") was updated with reference to the Company having
entered a letter of intent regarding a reverse takeover of CaMa Gruppen AB. 

On June 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had entered into an agreement to acquire CaMa Gruppen AB through a
directed share issue. The acquisition was conditional upon Nasdaq Stockholm
AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market as well as approval by an extraordinary general
meeting of the Company's shareholders. 

On July 15, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm had decided to admit the Company's shares to continued trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On July 19, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an
extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had decided to approve the
acquisition of CaMA Gruppen AB through a directed share issue. 

On July 26, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the
share issue had been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that observation
status for the shares in Online Brands Nordic AB (OBAB, ISIN code SE0001960949,
order book ID 40016) shall be removed with immediate effect. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
