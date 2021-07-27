- (PLX AI) - SAP shares rose 1% in early trading as Bank of America analysts reiterated a buy rating on the stock, saying they remained bullish on the company's Cloud strategy.
- • SAP's Cloud strategy will drive higher customer value and top line growth, BofA said
- • Current cloud backlog should see a steady improvement in the third and fourth quarters, BofA said
- • In the medium-term, transactional revenues will rebound from lows: BofA
- • Price target EUR 152
SAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de