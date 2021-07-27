- (PLX AI) - Hexagon shares rose 1% in early trading after the company posted a solid second-quarter beat driven by GES, analysts said.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT of EUR 301 million beat consensus of EUR 284 million, while sales of EUR 1,076 million beat estimates of EUR 1,040 million
- • Organic growth and margins were also better than expected
- • A solid report which should impact the shares positively today, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • The Capital Markets Day on Sept. 30 will be an important catalyst, as Hexagon will present new financial targets then: Kepler
HEXAGON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de