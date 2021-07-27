Mensch und Maschine (M+M) reported 4.4% y-o-y revenue growth for H121, driving 10.7% growth in operating profit and 10.0% growth in EPS. In Q221, the group returned to revenue growth (+23.1% y-o-y) after four quarters of mainly COVID-19-related weakness. Management maintained its outlook for FY21 EPS growth of 12-21% and introduced revenue guidance for growth of 6-10%, which implies H221 revenue growth of 8-16% y-o-y.

