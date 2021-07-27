NTT DATA UK has announced a new partnership with myGwork as part of its ongoing D&I work. myGwork is a business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, allies, and organisations to promote diversity in the workplace and beyond. As part of the partnership, the networking platform will feature news, jobs, and contributed articles from NTT DATA UK. The partnership with myGwork is part of NTT DATA UK's work as a company that actively supports the LGBTQ+ community.

For the last year, NTT DATA has been a contributor to the myGwork website and events. Tim Bardell, Vice President, Head of Consulting and executive sponsor for the LGBT+ and Allies Network at NTT DATA UK, has appeared in multiple speaking events for the organisation. Most notably, Tim was part of myGwork's Executive Allies webinar, one of the main events at myGwork's WorkPride, its annual 5-day virtual pride conference that attracts over 20,000 attendees each year. Moving forward, NTT DATA UK will continue to be a part of events like these as a commercial partner, adding to myGwork's community of like-minded individuals and organisations.

myGwork's goal is to empower the LGBTQ+ community by offering its members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events and news. The company hopes to be a platform that gives its members tailored insights through a professional lens, compared to standard mainstream and LGBT media. NTT DATA UK is joining myGwork's extensive community of over 240 diverse organisations who already use the platform, including the United Nations, Lloyds, eBay, PlayStation and more.

Through the partnership, NTT DATA UK hopes to build community and awareness around the benefits of nurturing an inclusive workforce. It will do this through contributed articles, events and more which will open its doors to a wider, more diverse talent pool.

Gareth Lewis Jones, Vice President, Head of Business Consulting and Head of LGBT+ and Allies Network at NTT DATA UK, commented: "At NTT DATA, we're always looking for better ways of representing and connecting with the LGBT+ community both internally and externally and myGwork is a great way of doing just that. This partnership will allow us to learn from and grow with individuals and other organisations in the LGBT+ ecosystem through an inclusive and safe platform that encourages diversity.

"We're currently in a period of rapid growth; we need brilliant people who not only share our values but are also representatives of the communities in which NTT DATA lives and works. And we hope this partnership will grow the numbers of LGBT+ team members we have here in the UK."

Michelle Raymond, Business Development Director at myGwork, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome NTT DATA UK onboard as our new inclusive partner. Since we started working together, we have seen that they completely share our vision. NTT DATA see the value in advocating for and building a diverse team of people, and the benefits that come with that. We look forward to celebrating diversity and inclusion together and hope our partnership helps encourage other organisations to take active steps in building an inclusive environment for everyone."

You can visit the NTT DATA myGwork page here: https://www.mygwork.com/en/organisations/ntt-data-uk/detail

