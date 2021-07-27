Prokarium, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the oncology field of microbial immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Kristen Albright, PharmD, as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Albright is an accomplished industry leader with broad experience in finance, business development and operations. She joined Prokarium in 2018, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer, and has led Prokarium's expanding development efforts in oncology while also securing an investment from The Wellcome Trust to fund the company's lead vaccine program into clinical development. She follows Ted Fjällman, PhD, who will continue to support the company as a member of the Board of Directors.

"As Prokarium accelerates its drug development efforts within oncology, Kristen brings extensive financing and strategic leadership experience that will propel the company forward at this key moment," said Steve Chatfield, PhD, Chairman of Prokarium's Board of Directors. "Kristen will be an invaluable asset to Prokarium, and I look forward to working closely with her to bring the next generation of immunotherapies to cancer patients."

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead Prokarium at such an exciting time as we advance into our next phase of growth," said Dr. Albright. "I look forward to working with our Board members and the leadership and scientific teams to progress our lead oncology candidate into the clinic and leverage the full potential of our pipeline's unique therapeutic approach."

Prior to Prokarium, Dr. Albright was an investor at Osage University Partners, where she led several investments into life sciences companies. Earlier in her career, she worked within business development at Emergent BioSolutions and Cangene Corporation, where she specialized in asset licensing and mergers and acquisitions. She started her industry career as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Centocor. Dr. Albright holds an MBA from Saint Joseph's University and earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

About Prokarium

Prokarium is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of microbial immunotherapy. Our pipeline is designed to unlock the next level of immuno-oncology by building on the most recent advances in cancer immunology. Prokarium's lead program is focused on transforming the treatment paradigm in bladder cancer by orchestrating immune-driven, long-lasting antitumor effects. Prokarium is based London, UK. For further information, visit https://www.prokarium.com.

