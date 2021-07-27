Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Xetra
27.07.21
10:56 Uhr
118,46 Euro
+0,86
+0,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,28118,3211:12
118,30118,3211:12
PR Newswire
27.07.2021 | 10:03
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Krypt Hires Kai Seela to Lead SAP Global Trade Practice

WALLDORF, Germany, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krypt is proud to welcome Kai Seela to the team as Vice President of Global Trade. As an international leader in SAP GTS, Kai will head the Global Trade Practice at Krypt.

Krypt Hires Kai Seela to Lead SAP Global Trade Practice

"We are thrilled to have Kai Seela joining us after partnering with him at SAP for many years. His vast experience and expertise in global trade and logistics combined with his thought leadership will no doubt propel Krypt to become the partner of choice for our customers as they transition through their digital supply chain and trade journeys."
-Jigish Shah, CEO Krypt

Kai comes to Krypt with over 25 years of IT experience working in consulting, project management, business development and solution management positions with a particular focus on foreign trade and economics. He has worked with clients around the world including North and Latin America, EMEA, MENA and Asia-Pacific. His experience includes management of multinational implementation projects, business development for new regions and markets as well as driving development and localization of standardized software solutions to meet industry-specific and regulatory requirements. Kai was a functional executive of one of the biggest SAP User Groups and is a valued speaker at various events globally. He holds a BBA in foreign trade and economics.

"Although the world has been trading internationally for many centuries, international trade seldom played a major role inside organizations, not to mention C-level agendas. Trade wars, Brexit, supply chain disruptions during the pandemic have brought it back into everyones' mind.

After more than a decade working with Krypt as a valued, trusted and favoured partner, I'm now very excited to join the Krypt team and to work for an agile, highly motivated and inspiring team, providing excellent services and delivering value to customers on a daily basis not only in international trade, but also along the supply chain. Together we will pave the way for next generation international trade."
-Kai Seela, VP, Global Trade

Krypt has been an SAP partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain since 2008 and has offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Krypt has helped hundreds of customers globally leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge.

To learn more about Krypt solutions, request aDEMO or contact us.

Krypt logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579504/Kai_Seela_Orange.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443210/krypt_logo_transparent_Logo.jpg

SAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.