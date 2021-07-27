iMDsoft selects IMS MAXIMS as their Channel Partner for the MetaVision Clinical Information System in the UK and Ireland

TEL AVIV, Israel and MILTON KEYNES, England, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMDsoft and IMS MAXIMS are pleased to announce a channel partnership, according to which IMS MAXIMS will exclusively market the MetaVision Suite to hospitals in the UK and Ireland, and provide training, implementation, and support to MetaVision customers in these markets.

iMDsoft partners with leading healthcare technology companies globally through its channel partner program, which applies to the entire MetaVision Suite for critical care, anaesthesia (perioperative) and acute care units. The program enables iMDsoft to focus on product development and enhancement of the MetaVision Suite for the benefit of clinicians and patients. On their part, the selected channel partners are empowered, as part of the program, to lead sales activities in their respective markets, and provide implementation and support services, leveraging their physical proximity to the customers.

In selecting a channel partner for the UK and Ireland, it was paramount to iMDsoft to find a reputable company with demonstratable success in the implementation and support of related products, so that existing and future customers would continue to get excellent service and attention. IMS MAXIMS has been active in both the UK and Ireland for more than 30 years, with a strong emphasis on both innovation and quality of service, attributes which are closely and strategically aligned with the values of iMDsoft.

Together, the two companies will have an excellent coverage of both the UK and Ireland and allow customers the choice of a state-of-the-art clinical information system with a solid track record of interoperability, either as part of a best-of-breed approach, or as a turnkey solution.

"We are pleased to partner with IMS MAXIMS, a leading digital healthcare provider in the UK and Ireland. Our visions and values are closely aligned and we're confident that through our channel partners program, IMS MAXIMS will take great care of current and future MetaVision users. We look forward to working with IMS MAXIMS to deliver our advanced clinical information systems that will excite the region, advancing clinical safety, workflows, and efficiency."

Shahar Sery, Executive Vice President, iMDsoft

"We're really excited to have reached an agreement with iMDsoft as their distribution partner in the UK and Ireland. One of the things that has become very clear during the process has been our common values and focus on customer satisfaction and supporting them to deliver excellent patient care. As a market leading critical care solution, MetaVision is completely complementary to the IMS MAXIMS solution and we look forward to exploring opportunities across our joint user base. We're confident that this partnership will be very successful over the coming years and look forward to a bright future together."

Thomas Anderson, CEO, IMS MAXIMS

iMDsoft is a global leader in clinical information systems, with a specialty in critical care, anaesthesia, and acute care. Hundreds of hospitals and health networks in 24 countries, including major NHS hospitals, use its MetaVision Suite, the company's flagship product, to improve care quality and enhance financial results. The global channel partner program offers an end-to-end approach for distribution partners to deliver iMDsoft's best in class software. iMDsoft is a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation.

MetaVision has played a pivotal role in hospitals throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic with its flexible capabilities to manage Covid-19 related workflows. Learn more at www.imd-soft.com.

IMS MAXIMS is an award-winning clinical technology specialist committed to improving the coordination of patient care in healthcare environments. Its expert team works in partnership with healthcare organisations to identify and deliver tailored, sustainable information sharing technology solutions supporting the provision of safer and more efficient care for current and future generations.

The organisation's 35-year history of collaborating with healthcare professionals has resulted in the development of proven, flexible, user-friendly, safe and interoperable electronic patient record software. The company's approach to digital transformation also delivers better clinical engagement and empowerment across hospital wards and departments. Deployment times are fast, meaning clinicians and patients can benefit from efficiency and safety improvements in rapid time. And with an ambition to meet today's healthcare challenges, IMS MAXIMS offers flexible options to support healthcare providers with on-going implementation and maintenance. Learn more at www.imsmaxims.com

Contact and queries:

If you would like more information about the iMDsoft Channel Partner Program, please contact Channel.Partner@imd-soft.com

If you would like more information on IMS MAXIMS and MetaVision in the UK and Ireland please contact Metavision@imsmaxims.com

