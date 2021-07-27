Known as Australia's "Sunshine State," Queensland households have, in just two years, doubled their residential energy storage, according to a new survey. The figures reveal 37% of Queensland households now have panels installed, with a further 22% looking to install or upgrade their systems.In what's believed to be the biggest survey of its kind in the state, the Queensland government-owned corporation, Talking Energy, found renewable technologies are being embraced or piquing the interest of a wide range of Queensland demographics. The survey took place in late 2020, and involved 4,336 respondents ...

