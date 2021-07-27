DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results 27-Jul-2021 / 09:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of Half Year Results ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin, 27 July 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today announces that it intends to issue its Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021, on Wednesday 1 September 2021 at 07:00 BST. Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 BST. This can be accessed as follows: From Ireland dial: +353 1 431 1252 From the UK dial: +44 3333 000 804 From the USA dial: +1 631 913 1422 From other locations dial: +353 1 431 1252 Participant PIN code: 16039997# ENDS Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 12 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,000 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,200. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

