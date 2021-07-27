Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Signatur Fastigheter AB receives observation status (424/21)

On July 27, 2021, Fastighets AB Trianon ("Trianon") issued a press release with information about an acquisition of shares in Signatur Fastigheter AB ("Signatur Fastigheter") through which Trianon has become the owner of shares representing more than three tenths of the voting rights in Signatur Fastigheter, triggering a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Signatur Fastigheter AB (SIGN B, ISIN code SE0013646924, order book ID 060687) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB