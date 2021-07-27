Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2P7XX ISIN: SE0014428835 Ticker-Symbol: 82K 
Frankfurt
27.07.21
08:12 Uhr
9,700 Euro
+0,615
+6,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VNV GLOBAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2021 | 11:05
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by VNV Global AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (272/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by VNV Global AB
(publ) to trading with effect from 2021-07-28. Last day of trading is set to
2024-06-14. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008001
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
