Reports record quarterly revenues; Updates guidance for full year 2021

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Operating results for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was a record $992.7 million, an increase of $416.2 million, or 72.2%, compared to $576.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue increased 62.9% from the second quarter of 2020 on an organic basis, which excludes a 4.9% increase from foreign currency exchange rates and a 4.4% increase from acquisitions versus the prior-year period.

Operating income/(loss):

Operating income was $164.8 million, or 16.6% of revenue, an increase of $166.6 million compared to an operating loss of $(1.9) million, or (0.3)% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted operating income was $209.3 million, or 21.1% of revenue, an increase of $134.3 million, or 179.1%, compared to adjusted operating income of $75.0 million, or 13.0% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings/(loss) per share:

Earnings per share was $0.71, an increase of $0.98 compared to loss per share of $(0.27) in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.95, an increase of $0.77, or 427.8%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 in the second quarter of 2020.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.01 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year period.

"Sensata's record quarterly revenues reflect a continuation of strong growth associated with recovery across our automotive, heavy vehicle, and industrial markets combined with channel replenishment. Importantly, Sensata's revenue growth significantly outpaced the growth of the automotive and the heavy vehicle markets," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "We are quickly and effectively adapting to continually evolving market conditions, delivering strong financial results despite lower automotive production and other broad disruptions stemming from semiconductor and other component shortages. In addition, we are continuing to execute well on our long-term growth strategy as evidenced by recent substantial business wins and very large pipelines of potential future designs in Sensata Insights and our Electrification growth areas."

Operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was a record $1,935.2 million, an increase of $584.4 million, or 43.3%, compared to $1,350.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue increased 37.6% from the six months ended June 30, 2020 on an organic basis, which excludes a 3.8% increase from foreign currency exchange rates and a 1.9% increase from acquisitions versus the prior-year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $322.2 million, or 16.7% of revenue, an increase of $265.5 million, or 468.0%, compared to operating income of $56.7 million, or 4.2% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted operating income was $407.4 million, or 21.1% of revenue, an increase of $195.7 million, or 92.5%, compared to adjusted operating income of $211.7 million, or 15.7% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Earnings/(loss) per share:

Earnings per share was $1.05, an increase of $1.27 compared to loss per share of $(0.22) in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.81, an increase of $1.11, or 158.6%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.70 in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.01 in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the prior-year period.

Sensata generated $163.4 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $71.7 million in the prior-year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $127.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $44.6 million in the prior-year period.

Sensata generated $267.9 million of operating cash flow in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $170.3 million in the prior-year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $204.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $113.6 million in the prior-year period.

Segment Performance

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, in 000s 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Sensing Revenue 741,852 385,207 1,456,364 953,896 Operating income 202,064 60,756 397,908 195,802 % of Performance Sensing revenue 27.2 15.8 27.3 20.5 Sensing Solutions Revenue 250,808 191,298 478,824 396,878 Operating income 76,549 55,787 143,443 112,316 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 30.5 29.2 30.0 28.3

Guidance

"Sensata delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter, posting 63% organic revenue growth and 179% adjusted operating income growth from the prior-year period," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "For the full year 2021, we are updating our revenue guidance to $3,770 to $3,840 million and expect adjusted EPS of $3.42 to $3.62. For the third quarter of 2021, we expect revenue of $920 to $950 million and adjusted EPS of $0.82 to $0.88."

Full Year 2021 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS FY-21 Guidance FY-20 Y/Y Change Revenue $3,770 $3,840 $3,045.6 24% 26% organic growth 19% 21% Adjusted Operating Income $782 $818 $562.1 39% 46% Adjusted Net Income $544 $576 $349.2 56% 65% Adjusted EPS $3.42 $3.62 $2.21 55% 64%

Versus the prior-year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will increase revenues by approximately $71 million at the midpoint and adjusted EPS by approximately $0.05 at the midpoint for the full year 2021.

Q3 2021 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q3-21 Guidance Q3-20 Y/Y Change Revenue $920 $950 $788.3 17% 21% organic growth 12% 16% Adjusted Operating Income $189 $199 $154.8 22% 29% Adjusted Net Income $130 $140 $103.6 25% 35% Adjusted EPS $0.82 $0.88 $0.66 24% 33%

Versus the prior-year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will increase revenues by approximately $14 million at the midpoint and adjusted EPS by approximately $0.01 at the midpoint for the third quarter of 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sensata will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 AM eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and its outlook for the third quarter and full year 2021. The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411. Callers should reference the "Sensata Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call." A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Sensata's website at http://investors.sensata.com. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until August 3, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 10158391.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods and measured on either a reported, constant currency, or an organic basis, the latter of which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s) and the effect of foreign currency exchange rate differences between the comparative periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss) calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and transaction related, (3) deferred gain or loss on commodities and other derivative instruments, and (4) step-up inventory amortization.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which address the Company's expected business and financial performance and financial condition, among other matters, may contain words or phrases such as: "believe," "continue," "expect," "look ahead," "predict," or "will," and other words and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about expected earnings, revenues, growth, liquidity or other financial matters, together with any statements related in any way to the COVID-19 pandemic including its impact on the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings release, including, without limitation, the following: future risks and existing uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to have a significant adverse impact on our operations including, depending on the specific location, full or partial shutdowns of our facilities as mandated by government decree, government actions limiting our ability to adjust certain costs, significant travel restrictions, "work-from-home" orders, limited availability of our workforce, supplier constraints, supply chain interruptions, logistics challenges and limitations, and reduced demand from certain customers; uncertainties associated with a protracted economic slowdown that could negatively affect the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; uncertainties and volatility in the global capital markets; political, economic, military and other risks in countries outside of the United States; the impact of general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions and U.S. trade policies, legislation, trade disputes, treaties and tariffs, including those affecting China, on the Company's business operations; risks associated with the improper conduct by any of our employees, customers, suppliers, distributors or any other business partners which could impair our business reputation and financial results and could result in our non-compliance with anti-corruption laws and regulations of the U.S. government and various foreign jurisdictions; changes in exchange rates of the various currencies in which the Company conducts business; the Company's ability to obtain a consistent supply of materials, at stable pricing levels; changes in defense expenditures in the military market, including the impact of reductions or changes in the defense budgets of U.S. and foreign governments; the Company's ability to compete successfully on the basis of technology innovation, product quality and performance, price, customer service and delivery time; the Company's ability to continue to conceive, design, manufacture and market new products and upon continuing market acceptance of its existing and future product lines; difficulties and unanticipated expenses in connection with purchasing and integrating newly acquired businesses, including the potential for the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; events beyond the Company's control that could lead to an inability to meet its financial covenants under its credit arrangements; the Company's ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms, including as a result of significant deterioration of general economic or capital market conditions, or as a result of a downgrade in the Company's credit rating; changes in interest rates; governmental export and import controls that certain of our products may be subject to, including export licensing, customs regulations, economic sanctions or other laws; cybersecurity threats or incidents that could arise on our information technology systems that could disrupt business operations and adversely impact our reputation and operating results and potentially lead to litigation and/or governmental investigations; changes in fiscal and tax policies, audits and examinations by taxing authorities, laws, regulations and guidance in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; any difficulties in protecting the Company's intellectual property rights; and litigation, customer claims, product recalls, governmental investigations, criminal liability or environmental matters. In addition, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact our business and financial results going forward will be dependent on future developments such as the length and severity of the crisis, the potential resurgence of the crisis, future government actions in response to the crisis and the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and capital markets, among many other factors, all of which remain highly uncertain and unpredictable.

A further description of these uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other reports filed with the SEC. Copies of our filings are available from our Investor Relations department or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue 992,660 576,505 1,935,188 1,350,774 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 658,285 412,443 1,293,634 978,849 Research and development 42,913 30,239 78,869 64,692 Selling, general and administrative 86,821 64,730 163,944 141,951 Amortization of intangible assets 34,857 32,743 66,921 65,835 Restructuring and other charges, net 5,029 38,218 9,611 42,716 Total operating costs and expenses 827,905 578,373 1,612,979 1,294,043 Operating income/(loss) 164,755 (1,868 322,209 56,731 Interest expense, net (45,213 (40,808 (89,256 (80,211 Other, net 1,012 1,576 (38,385 (10,705 Income/(loss) before taxes 120,554 (41,100 194,568 (34,185 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 7,638 1,441 27,919 (75 Net income/(loss) 112,916 (42,541 166,649 (34,110 Net income/(loss) per share: Basic 0.71 (0.27 1.05 (0.22 Diluted 0.71 (0.27 1.05 (0.22 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 158,208 157,186 157,986 157,392 Diluted 159,344 157,186 159,287 157,392

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,861,769 1,861,980 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 694,317 576,647 Inventories 503,641 451,005 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 117,401 90,340 Total current assets 3,177,128 2,979,972 Property, plant and equipment, net 801,342 803,825 Goodwill 3,308,939 3,111,349 Other intangible assets, net 892,521 691,549 Deferred income tax assets 79,625 84,785 Other assets 158,803 172,722 Total assets 8,418,358 7,844,202 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations 7,281 757,205 Accounts payable 473,932 393,907 Income taxes payable 25,663 19,215 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 330,056 324,830 Total current liabilities 836,932 1,495,157 Deferred income tax liabilities 301,471 259,857 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 44,146 48,002 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 27,220 27,931 Long-term debt, net 4,213,830 3,213,747 Other long-term liabilities 81,311 94,022 Total liabilities 5,504,910 5,138,716 Total shareholders' equity 2,913,448 2,705,486 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,418,358 7,844,202

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) 166,649 (34,110 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 62,833 65,288 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,426 3,263 Share-based compensation 11,475 9,590 Loss on debt financing 30,066 Amortization of intangible assets 66,921 65,835 Deferred income taxes (7,070 1,500 Loss on litigation judgment 41,314 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other 12,700 8,035 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (79,069 9,557 Net cash provided by operating activities 267,931 170,272 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (421,951 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (63,572 (56,697 Investment in debt and equity securities (6,444 (5,817 Other 2,862 2,019 Net cash used in investing activities (489,105 (60,495 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 17,957 1,146 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (7,948 (2,314 Proceeds from borrowings on debt 1,001,875 400,000 Payments on debt (757,889 (4,604 Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (35,175 Payments of debt financing costs (33,032 Net cash provided by financing activities 220,963 359,053 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (211 468,830 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,861,980 774,119 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 1,861,769 1,242,949

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Sensing 74.7 66.8 75.3 70.6 Sensing Solutions 25.3 33.2 24.7 29.4 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Americas 38.0 33.3 37.2 39.4 Europe 27.2 22.6 27.8 26.5 Asia/Rest of World 34.8 44.1 35.0 34.1 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Automotive* 53.4 51.0 55.7 54.8 Heavy vehicle and off-road 22.5 17.1 20.7 17.0 Industrial 10.6 13.7 10.1 11.8 Appliance and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning 6.4 7.6 6.4 6.6 Aerospace 3.3 4.7 3.4 5.1 All other 3.8 5.9 3.7 4.7 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $12.1 million and $7.3 million of revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $23.6 million and $15.5 million of revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Market Outgrowth (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 Reported

Growth Organic

Growth End

Market

Growth Reported

Growth Organic

Growth End

Market

Growth Automotive 80.9 74.9 56.1 45.7 41.3 28.4 Heavy vehicle and off-road 126.4 95.7 57.6 74.7 59.8 37.3

Excludes Toyota, adjusted for Sensata's geographic mix.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income/(loss) and margin, income tax, net income/(loss), and earnings/(loss) per share

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 164,755 16.6 7,638 112,916 0.71 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 5,738 0.6 (85 6,926 0.04 Financing and other transaction costs 2,544 0.3 (443 1,267 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization 33,684 3.4 33,684 0.21 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 2,595 0.3 (352 1,057 0.01 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,715 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related (6,200 (6,200 (0.04 Total adjustments 44,561 4.5 (7,080 38,449 0.24 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 209,316 21.1 14,718 151,365 0.95

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Operating

(Loss)/Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

(Loss)/Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) (1,868 (0.3 1,441 (42,541 (0.27 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 40,839 7.1 (9,110 33,598 0.21 Financing and other transaction costs 3,619 0.6 3,619 0.02 Step-up depreciation and amortization 31,897 5.5 31,897 0.20 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 500 0.1 (4,927 (0.03 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,632 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 4,400 4,400 0.03 Total adjustments 76,855 13.3 (4,710 70,219 0.45 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 74,987 13.0 6,151 27,678 0.18

(1) Includes $12.1 million of prejudgment interest-related damages awarded by the court on a judgment against us in connection with a patent infringement case brought by Wasica Finance GmbH ("Wasica") and $26.0 million of charges recognized related to a global restructuring program (the "Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program") commenced in the second quarter of 2020. We settled the litigation brought by Wasica in the third quarter 2020; refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 322,209 16.7 27,919 166,649 1.05 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 10,263 0.5 (286 14,217 0.09 Financing and other transaction costs (1) 7,115 0.4 (3,546 34,072 0.21 Step-up depreciation and amortization 63,380 3.3 63,380 0.40 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 4,435 0.2 (1,100 3,302 0.02 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,426 0.02 Deferred taxes and other tax related (2) 3,922 3,922 0.02 Total adjustments 85,193 4.4 (1,010 122,319 0.77 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 407,402 21.1 28,929 288,968 1.81

(1) Includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily includes the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs. The loss is presented in other, net in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (2) Includes $10.9 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

(Loss)/Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 56,731 4.2 (75 (34,110 (0.22 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 84,596 6.3 (18,379 71,786 0.45 Financing and other transaction costs 5,353 0.4 5,353 0.03 Step-up depreciation and amortization 64,168 4.8 64,168 0.41 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 809 0.1 957 0.01 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,263 0.02 Deferred taxes and other tax related (531 (531 Total adjustments 154,926 11.5 (18,910 144,996 0.92 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 211,657 15.7 18,835 110,886 0.70

(1) Includes a $29.2 million loss recorded through cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 related to the patent infringement case brought by Wasica, $12.1 million of prejudgment interest-related damages awarded by the court related to this judgment, and $26.0 million of charges recognized related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. We settled the litigation brought by Wasica in the third quarter 2020; refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations

(in thousands) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue (1) 3,038 1,331 5,453 37,325 Selling, general and administrative 3,253 6,240 7,641 12,422 Amortization of intangible assets 33,241 31,066 62,488 62,463 Restructuring and other charges, net (2) 5,029 38,218 9,611 42,716 Operating income/(loss) adjustments 44,561 76,855 85,193 154,926 Interest expense, net 1,715 1,632 3,426 3,263 Other, net (3) (747 (3,558 34,710 5,717 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (4) (7,080 (4,710 (1,010 (18,910 Net income/(loss) adjustments 38,449 70,219 122,319 144,996

(1) The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes a $29.2 million loss related to a judgment against us in a patent infringement case with Wasica Finance GmbH. We settled this litigation in the third quarter 2020; refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information. (2) The three months ended June 30, 2020 includes $24.1 million of charges recognized related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program commenced in the second quarter of 2020. The six months ended June 30, 2020 also includes $12.1 million of prejudgment interest-related damages awarded in the patent infringement case brought by Wasica. (3) The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily includes the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs. (4) The three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $10.1 million and $10.9 million, respectively, of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.

Free cash flow

($ in thousands) Three months ended

June 30, % Change Six months ended

June 30, % Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities 163,420 71,728 127.8 267,931 170,272 57.4 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (36,400 (27,150 (34.1 (63,572 (56,697 (12.1 Free cash flow 127,020 44,578 184.9 204,359 113,575 79.9

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) LTM 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) 365,029 112,916 (42,541 166,649 (34,110 Interest expense, net 180,802 45,213 40,808 89,256 80,211 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 29,349 7,638 1,441 27,919 (75 Depreciation expense 123,225 31,636 30,609 62,833 65,288 Amortization of intangible assets 130,635 34,857 32,743 66,921 65,835 EBITDA 829,056 232,260 63,060 413,578 177,149 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 22,229 7,011 42,708 14,377 85,265 Financing and other transaction costs 38,628 1,710 3,619 37,618 5,353 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (3,516 1,409 (4,927 4,402 957 Adjusted EBITDA 886,397 242,390 104,460 469,975 268,724

Net debt and leverage ratio

As of: ($ in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (1) 7,281 757,205 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 27,220 27,931 Long-term debt, net 4,213,830 3,213,747 Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations 4,248,331 3,998,883 Less: Discount, net of premium (6,097 (9,605 Less: Deferred financing costs (29,224 (28,114 Total Gross indebtedness 4,283,652 4,036,602 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,861,769 1,861,980 Net Debt 2,421,883 2,174,622 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 886,397 685,146 Net leverage ratio 2.7 3.2

(1) On February 3, 2021, we announced that we intended to redeem in full the $750.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding on our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026. Because we had not issued our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, we determined that these notes should be classified as current on our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020.

Guidance

For the three months ending September 30, 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 150.5 158.5 81.8 89.3 0.52 0.56 Restructuring related and other 4.5 5.0 4.5 5.0 0.03 0.03 Financing and other transaction costs 2.0 2.5 2.0 2.5 0.01 0.02 Step-up depreciation and amortization 32.0 33.0 32.0 33.0 0.20 0.21 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (1) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.7 1.7 0.01 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 8.0 8.5 0.05 0.05 Non-GAAP 189.0 199.0 130.0 140.0 0.82 0.88 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 159 159

For the full year ending December 31, 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 620.6 652.6 326.7 352.7 2.06 2.22 Restructuring related and other 18.0 19.0 22.0 23.0 0.14 0.14 Financing and other transaction costs 12.0 13.0 40.0 41.0 0.25 0.26 Step-up depreciation and amortization 127.0 129.0 127.0 129.0 0.80 0.81 Deferred loss on derivative instruments(1) 4.4 4.4 3.3 3.3 0.02 0.02 Amortization of debt issuance costs 7.0 7.0 0.04 0.04 Deferred taxes and other tax related 18.0 20.0 0.11 0.13 Non-GAAP 782.0 818.0 544.0 576.0 3.42 3.62 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 159 159

(1) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected 2021 operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant in relation to our reported GAAP results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005368/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Jacob Sayer

(508) 236-1666

jsayer@sensata.com

Media:

Alexia Taxiarchos

(508) 236-1761

ataxiarchos@sensata.com