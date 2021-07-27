Anzeige
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 27

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
(an authorised closed ended company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41959)
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")

27 JulY 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 1 London Wall Place, EC2Y 5AU on 09 September 2021 at 11am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001

