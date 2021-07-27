Eventus Systems wins Trade Surveillance Product of the Year in 2021 Risk Technology Awards

Second win in category for Validus platform

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today won the award for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year in the 2021 Risk Technology Awards. The firm won the comparable honor in 2019, also for its Validus platform that now provides not only trade surveillance and risk monitoring but also anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring.

The Risk Technology Awards recognize those vendors doing the most to help the industry meet its various challenges in the fields of asset liability management (ALM), credit and operational risk, as well as wider enterprise risk management. Winners are determined by a panel of judges, selected by the editors of Risk.net, including technology users, risk management practitioners and members of the editorial team.

Erin Joyce, Manager, Risk Technology Awards, said: "The judges prized Eventus' balance of offerings that span the current state of innovation with impressive and forward-thinking features such as its use of AI and a complete audit trail of all automations."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "It's truly gratifying to earn this recognition from the distinguished panel of judges that Risk.net assembled. We've been on a steep growth trajectory since winning this award last time, broadening our staff, capabilities and geographical presence - but maintaining our laser focus on market expertise, close collaboration with our clients, flexibility, customization and scalability."

Eventus last year made hundreds of enhancements to Validus, including new capabilities for anti-money laundering (AML) and transaction monitoring, along with extensive functionality and features for its trade surveillance and risk monitoring capabilities. The firm also introduced new automation tools, enabling clients such as digital asset market centers to far more efficiently self-manage their surveillance models and cast a wide net for alerts, sifting through the noise and better highlighting which alerts require human review.

In June, Eventus won Best Market Surveillance Tool in the 2021 WatersTechnology Asia Awards, following its selection in April as Best Sell-Side Market Surveillance Provider in WatersTechnology's 2021 Sell-Side Technology Awards, as well as Best in RegTech in Markets Media's Markets Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

