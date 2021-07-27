Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PRIVANET GROUP OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 27 JULY 2021 SHARES PRIVANET GROUP OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Privanet Group Oyj's name to Skarta Group Oyj will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 28 July 2021. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from PRIVA to SKARTA. Updated identifiers: New company name: Skarta Group Oyj New trading code: SKARTA New issuer code: SKARTA ISIN code: FI4000153515 Order book ID: 122403 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services