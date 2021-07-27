Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
27.07.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PRIVANET GROUP OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE    27 JULY 2021   SHARES

PRIVANET GROUP OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Privanet Group Oyj's name to Skarta Group Oyj will be valid in
the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 28 July 2021. At the same
time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from PRIVA to
SKARTA. 

Updated identifiers:

New company name: Skarta Group Oyj
New trading code: SKARTA
New issuer code: SKARTA
ISIN code: FI4000153515
Order book ID: 122403


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
