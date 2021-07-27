Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Hiring of Chief Marketing Officer to Address Expansion of Marketing and Sales

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the hiring of a marketing executive to meet the company's growth demands.

Robbyn Crooks has accepted a position as Chief Marketing Officer. She will work directly with RGGI's marketing team to promote, direct, and advertise the company's continued efforts to drive sales and build brand awareness. Mrs. Crooks received her MBA and brings to the table an extensive background in marketing strategy, direct sales and support. She has led multiple teams in creating and implementing ERP and CRM systems. She is well versed in digital marketing, go-to market strategy, lead generation, and distribution network management. Mrs. Crooks has over 10 years experience in fast paced, data-driven roles.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Mrs. Crooks has accepted our offer to come on board as CMO of RGGI." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "She is a wonderful addition to our growing and successful team. Her extensive knowledge and experience in the areas of sales and marketing will enhance our efforts to be successful in the marketplace and as a company in general."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

Contact:
Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com
248.755.7680 Mobile

Resgreen Group International, Inc.
Parsh Patel, President and CEO
Phone: 586.265.2376
Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657123/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Hiring-of-Chief-Marketing-Officer-to-Address-Expansion-of-Marketing-and-Sales

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
