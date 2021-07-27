North Highland Named a Supply Chain Market Leader in Management Consulting by ALM Intelligence

Firm ranked high in service delivery, business model, value proposition, client enablement and brand eminence

ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland has been named a 2021 - 2022 Supply Chain Market Leader in Management Consulting in ALM Intelligence's recent Pacesetter Research report. The report analyzed and profiled 19 Market Leaders across four market segments, including legal, multiservice, management consulting and technology. In the management consulting segment, North Highland is listed as one of nine firms that provides an end-to-end series of processes involved in the production and distribution of a service or product, from sourcing raw materials through putting that end product or service in a customer's hands.

The firm ranked "very high" in service delivery and received high marks in the business model, value proposition, client enablement and brand eminence categories. As cited in the report, North Highland brings together three key elements in its approach: the customer, the operational and the workforce. ALM highlights the bulk of the firm's punchline in the operational category areas of distribution strategy (network design and inventory optimization), distribution facility design and distribution operation performance improvement.

"The old playbooks for supply chain management have been replaced with something that's much nimbler and being authored in real time - as this is what the times indicate and dictate," said Navid Ahdieh, Managing Director, Operational Transformation Lead. "Modern supply chain management is about constantly re-evaluating and challenging methodologies and practices to ensure their effectiveness. This is the only way to offer supply chain clients the best strategies and execution to ensure they exceed customer expectations and remain relevant. We are honored to see our sharpened focus on supply chain management featured in the ALM Intelligence report."

"With its recent internal pivot towards focusing on the transformation journey for its clients, North Highland connects supply chains to the ultimate end-user, the customer," said Tomek Jankowski, Director, Pacesetter Research, ALM. "This translates into the greatest weight of its offering coming down on optimizing the digital, logistical & operational, and workforce components of distribution in supply chains. North Highland's digitally-grounded engagement model has proven impactful for clients struggling with complex challenges over that final mile between the warehouse and the customer."

North Highland has a network of partnerships to broaden its technology capabilities. Last year, the firm acquired?LogistiPoint?Consulting,?a leading?retail?supply?chain?and distribution?consulting firm?that helps clients achieve significant results in logistics and distribution operations. North Highland's Supply Chain team is led by Randy Moore, Associate Vice President; Torre Crupie, Master Practitioner; and Andrew Billings, Associate Vice President.

