Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF SKARTA GROUP OYJ (FORMER PRIVANET GROUP OYJ) REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 27 JULY 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF SKARTA GROUP OYJ (FORMER PRIVANET GROUP OYJ) REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION STATUS Nasdaq Helsinki has given the shares of Skarta Group Oyj (former Privanet Group Oyj) observation status on 11 March 2021 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vii)). As of May 17, 2021 the shares were given observation status on the grounds of Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (v)). The grounds for giving the share observation status no longer exist. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260