27.07.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF SKARTA GROUP OYJ (FORMER PRIVANET GROUP OYJ) REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 27 JULY 2021 SHARES

THE SHARES OF SKARTA GROUP OYJ (FORMER PRIVANET GROUP OYJ) REMOVED FROM
OBSERVATION STATUS 

Nasdaq Helsinki has given the shares of Skarta Group Oyj (former Privanet Group
Oyj) observation status on 11 March 2021 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First
North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vii)). As of May 17, 2021
the shares were given observation status on the grounds of Nasdaq First North
Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (v)). 

The grounds for giving the share observation status no longer exist.


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
