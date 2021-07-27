Potential price rises of 14% for the solar home systems that are driving access to electricity in the world's under-served regions could signal further arrested progress towards the UN goal of universal access by 2030.A survey of more than 30 off-grid solar product manufacturers has prompted predictions the disruption caused by materials shortages and raised shipping costs could continue throughout next year. Netherlands-based off-grid solar body GOGLA - formerly the Global Off-grid Lighting Association - surveyed the suppliers of products such as solar lanterns, water pumps, TVs and fridges, ...

